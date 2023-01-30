Student Kudos: Severna Park Seniors Partner with Fish For A Cure

Two Severna Park High Schoool seniors, Liam Hagerty and Nicholas Patrick, had an ambition that led them to partner with the organization Fish for a Cure, whose purpose is to spread and fund cancer awareness.

The project, called Fish for a Cure, brought together the community of Severna Park and leaders from a variety of industries and backgrounds to raise awareness about cancer and its impact on individuals and communities. Through a series of events, educational programs, and fundraising initiatives, the project will work to increase knowledge about cancer prevention, detection, and treatment options, as well as provide financial support for cancer research.

“Cancer is a disease that touches the lives of so many people, and we are committed to doing our part to help fight it,” said Nick Patrick, Leader of Severna Park’s Fish For A Cure organization. “We believe that by bringing together a diverse group of leaders and leveraging their expertise, we can make a real difference in the fight against cancer.”

Liam Hagerty and Nicholas Patrick

Fish For A Cure is excited to work with its partner organizations, including Severna Park High School, to make this project a success. The project team is currently planning a series of events and activities for the coming months, including Ledos restaurant night.

For more information about Fish For A Cure or to get involved, please visit https://www.fishforacure.org/.

