January 30, 2023
Annapolis, US 56 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Schools Launch #BePresent Initiative to Combat Violence, Strengthen Communities Maryland Breaks Record for Health Connection Enrollment Man Exposes Self to Mother and Child in Pasadena Pasadena Teen Arrested After Hatchet-Wielding Assault in Arnold Employee Stabbed After Confrontation With Co-Worker
Local News

Student Kudos: Severna Park Seniors Partner with Fish For A Cure

Two Severna Park High Schoool seniors, Liam Hagerty and Nicholas Patrick, had an ambition that led them to partner with the organization Fish for a Cure, whose purpose is to spread and fund cancer awareness.

The project, called Fish for a Cure, brought together the community of Severna Park and leaders from a variety of industries and backgrounds to raise awareness about cancer and its impact on individuals and communities. Through a series of events, educational programs, and fundraising initiatives, the project will work to increase knowledge about cancer prevention, detection, and treatment options, as well as provide financial support for cancer research.

“Cancer is a disease that touches the lives of so many people, and we are committed to doing our part to help fight it,” said Nick Patrick, Leader of Severna Park’s Fish For A Cure organization. “We believe that by bringing together a diverse group of leaders and leveraging their expertise, we can make a real difference in the fight against cancer.”

Liam Hagerty and Nicholas Patrick

Fish For A Cure is excited to work with its partner organizations, including Severna Park High School, to make this project a success. The project team is currently planning a series of events and activities for the coming months, including Ledos restaurant night.

For more information about Fish For A Cure or to get involved, please visit https://www.fishforacure.org/.

Previous Article

Types of Gambling: How to Choose the Best Option

 Next Article

Employee Stabbed After Confrontation With Co-Worker
Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

View articles

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu