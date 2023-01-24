January 24, 2023
Annapolis, US 48 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Student Kudos: Helping Up & Onwards Comptroller Lierman Kicks off 2023 Tax Season Shots Fired at Motorists On Copeland Street in Annapolis Tix On Sale NOW: Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning – March 18th Best Budgeting Methods for Different Personality Types 
Education

Student Kudos: Helping Up & Onwards

Two high school students meet inside their local Safeway. One has a fun, colorful, decorated bin with a few canned goods and stationery supplies. The other comes with nothing but her phone and a smile on her face. The two girls set the bin on top of a few Coca-Cola boxes and stand beside it. The front of the box? It says only a mere four words. 

Helping Up & Onwards.

The girls tell late-holiday grocery shoppers that they’ll be collecting donations of clothing, canned food, notebooks, pencils, and hygiene products and are working with Helping Up Mission in Baltimore. They leave their bin to eager customers over two days and come back to find many useful items, as well as some monetary donations. With the help of their community, Liz Krupinsky and Sophia Patzkowski have raised over $300.

The Helping Up Mission was started in Baltimore City in 1885 to help the people of Baltimore recover from addiction, poverty, homelessness, and more. By being partnered with Baltimore City’s Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services, they can have shelters and overnight guest services, such as recovery and housing programs all over the city. As students fond of the city and eager to help others, Krupinsky and Patzkowski partnered with the organization, bringing their slogan, ‘Now it’s up to us’ to the Severna Park community. 

Previous Article

Comptroller Lierman Kicks off 2023 Tax Season
Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

View articles

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu