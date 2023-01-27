January 27, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Education

Student Kudos: Helping Homeless Veterans, One Step at a Time

Ryan Austin and Andrew Myers decided to partner with the Baltimore Station to help veterans in need during their senior year at Severna Park High School. “Veterans have been a large part of both of our lives as our fathers both served in the military and for my family, I have a complete line from WWII of service and my brother also serves,” said Myers.

The pair has collected 22 pairs of brand-new undergarments which will be donated to Homeless Veterans in Baltimore, Maryland. This will provide warmth and cleanliness to the homeless and serve as a beacon of hope as they know there are people out there who care about them. As our group leader Andrew Myers likes to say; “Our mission isn’t complete until we have serviced every single veteran in our local community.” Austin commented that they “like to work by this quote because it reminds us to stay motivated since there are still people out there who need our help.”

The Baltimore Station is an innovative therapeutic residential treatment program supporting veterans and others who are transitioning through the cycle of poverty, addiction, and homelessness to self-sufficiency. They started their foundation in 1987, when three caring citizens began providing blankets and sandwiches to the homeless in South Baltimore. The two students plan to use their military backgrounds and their passion for veterans to create a change in the community. 

