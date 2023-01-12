State Police Now Believe Two Vehicles Struck Man Along I-97

Maryland State Police continue investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late last month in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly before 1:55 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2022, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, is now believed to have been struck by two vehicles: a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8 and a silver 2007-2013 Nissan Altima or Maxima (stock photos of the suspect vehicles pictured below). Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was declared deceased at the scene.

The drivers of the Audi and Nissan failed to remain at the scene. Investigators believe at least the Audi will have damage to the right front corner and is missing the passenger side mirror. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. The road was closed until about 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 28 following the crash. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.

