Sports Pro Physical Therapy Opens Aquatic Center in Annapolis

Sports Pro Physical Therapy and Aquatic Center has announced the opening of a new location in Annapolis, at 626 Admiral Dr, Suite D. This is the company’s fourth location and the first in Anne Arundel County.

A significant aspect of the new facility in Annapolis is that it offers a complete aquatic center for patients seeking this type of popular therapy. Aquatic therapy has gained popularity in the physical rehabilitation field as it has been documented to help relieve physical pain. For someone undergoing physical rehabilitation from an accident or a medical disability, for example, the buoyancy of being in a pool helps to “unweight” joints and allows patients to move painful joints and sore muscles easier while building strength against the resistance of water. The new Annapolis office also offers other services including traditional physical therapy and Class-IV laser treatment for pain relief, among other services

Owner Dr. Andrew Clarke states, “We’re excited to bring these innovative new services to Annapolis and the surrounding communities. We believe that the best approach for recovery for many physical therapy patients is a combination of the aquatic therapy and traditional therapy. Our facility offers the best prospects for a rapid recovery.”

Sports Pro Physical Therapy’s business hours are Monday – Thursday 8 am – 6 pm and Friday 8 am – 4 pm and we accept all major insurances.

