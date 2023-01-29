January 29, 2023
Annapolis, US 47 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Looking to Bet on The Capitals? NHL Online Betting Explained! English Beat Returning to Rams Head On Stage Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl History: Undefeated in the Big Game Sports Pro Physical Therapy Opens Aquatic Center in Annapolis City of Annapolis Accepting Applications for Community Grants
Business

Sports Pro Physical Therapy Opens Aquatic Center in Annapolis

Sports Pro Physical Therapy and Aquatic Center has announced the opening of a new location in Annapolis, at 626 Admiral Dr, Suite D. This is the company’s fourth location and the first in Anne Arundel County. 

A significant aspect of the new facility in Annapolis is that it offers a complete aquatic center for patients seeking this type of popular therapy. Aquatic therapy has gained popularity in the physical rehabilitation field as it has been documented to help relieve physical pain. For someone undergoing physical rehabilitation from an accident or a medical disability, for example, the buoyancy of being in a pool helps to “unweight” joints and allows patients to move painful joints and sore muscles easier while building strength against the resistance of water. The new Annapolis office also offers other services including traditional physical therapy and Class-IV laser treatment for pain relief, among other services 

Owner Dr. Andrew Clarke states, “We’re excited to bring these innovative new services to Annapolis and the surrounding communities. We believe that the best approach for recovery for many physical therapy patients is a combination of the aquatic therapy and traditional therapy. Our facility offers the best prospects for a rapid recovery.” 

Sports Pro Physical Therapy’s business hours are Monday – Thursday 8 am – 6 pm and Friday 8 am – 4 pm and we accept all major insurances. 

Previous Article

City of Annapolis Accepting Applications for Community Grants

 Next Article

Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl History: Undefeated in the Big Game
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu