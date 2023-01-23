Shots Fired in Eastport

Shots rang out during the dinner hour on Saturday evening in the Eastport section of Annapolis.

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 6:35 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 900 block of President Street for reports of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they located evidence that was consistent with shots being fired.

No victims or property damage was located.

We have also heard reports of similar incidents occuring on Clay Street (Thursday evening) and Robinwood (Friday evening). The City also is investigating the first homicide of the year which happened Sunday evening in the Woodside Gardens community.

