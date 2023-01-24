Shots Fired at Motorists On Copeland Street in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting along Copeland Street involving five suspects.

On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm, Annapolis Police officers heard what they believed to be several gunshots coming from the Copeland Street area.

While responding to the area officers made contact with the two victims at the intersection of Bywater Road and Belle Drive.

The victims advised that they were parked on Copeland Street sitting in a vehicle when approximately five unknown male subjects approached them.

The victims stated that they noticed the suspects across the street were pointing a green beam into the vehicle along with a flashlight.

At that point, the victim driving the vehicle began to drive away. As he was driving away, he heard several gunshots.

No injuries were reported, and the suspects were not located.

