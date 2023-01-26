Seven-Step Plan for Opening a Restaurant Successfully and Why 2023 Is a Great Year to Start Your Venture

Opening a restaurant is considered one of the riskiest business decisions you can make, and some, quite fairly, believe that post-COVID, the reasons for not doing so have only increased, while others may feel that this offers something of an opportunity worth seizing.

Tens of thousands of restaurants and bars were forced to close permanently due to the strains on their businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The use of these services by customers has also suffered a societal shift that may well be long-term.

Before the COVID outbreak, we were all visiting restaurants frequently. Still, the mere act of visiting a restaurant has become more of a luxury, and takeout and delivery services have boomed.

While none of this should prevent you from considering opening a restaurant, taking on such an endeavor would be foolish without sufficient oversight, planning, and consideration.

The fact that many businesses have closed may mean in some areas, there is an opportunity to fill a gap, to service a need, and then it’s a calculated risk that may well pay off.

Here are some valuable aspects to consider before moving into the restaurant market.

Write a Through Business Plan and Spread Investment

This should go without saying, but you would be surprised how many individuals and groups don’t put enough planning into their ventures. A detailed business plan will look to answer several relevant questions before even starting the process. These might include questions like.

Who is Your Restaurant’s Target Audience?

What Kind of Restaurant Are You Planning on Opening?

How Long Will It Take Your Restaurant to Turn a Profit?

Where is Your Restaurant Going to be Located?

What Niche Does Your Restaurant Serve?

If at all possible, try to make sure that the investment into your restaurant comes from more than one source and try to get as many individuals involved in your management structure. This is for many reasons. Ideally, these people will have the relevant experience and motivation to make the business succeed, and it also helps to take some of the overall pressure from yourself.

Know Your Restaurants Niche

Are you planning on opening an upscale restaurant where the design, from restaurant tables to overall ethos, is almost as important as the menu, or is the establishment you are looking to open more about a friendlier, family-orientated homely style of eatery?

You need to have a very clear idea of what your approach is. You’ll know what type of food and style of menu you’ll offer, and you’ll then need it to sit well with the design and layout of the restaurant itself.

Plan for All the Red Tape and Get Your Licenses

There is so much bureaucracy related to opening a restaurant that you are best off bringing in professionals who know how these all work. This whole process is time-consuming, and dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s is a lengthy procedure you don’t want to get wrong.

Bring in the relevant experts, and don’t even think about attempting to cover this aspect yourself.

Do Your Research

The restaurant you are opening needs to serve the needs of your potential customer base effectively, so do your research or get professionals in to run the type of market study that will give you the answers.

For instance, if you are opening an Italian restaurant in a location that already has many others, what makes you think you’ll stand out from the crowd? Conversely, if the area you aim to open in doesn’t have a Thai cuisine experience, why not? Is there a reason such an undertaking isn’t already accessible in your proposed location?

Source Ingredients and Produce Locally

As well as being a more sustainable and environmentally friendly model, having your ingredients and produce sourced locally should help save you money in terms of transportation costs and will mean your food is fresher and could help you build links in the community you serve.

Restaurants that pursue this approach, such as farm-to-table operations, are doing very well right now. Adopting a seasonal menu is also a great way to keep your diners satisfied, as it means there is a great variety to your dishes.

Invest In the Best Staff

Staff turnover can often be crippling for a restaurant, and it’s something you’ll want to get right. This is for all positions, from your waiting staff to your head chef, and in every role you need to fill.

This means treating your staff well in terms of their salaries and conditions. The morale of those you employ will directly impact the service they provide, which is crucial to customer satisfaction. Often a diner will forgive a dish that isn’t to their liking far more than they will poor interaction with the staff they encounter.

Make Your Takeaway and Take-Out Service a Key Part of Your Business Model

As a society, we are ordering out far more than we ever have, and it needs to be a part of your business that runs like clockwork. The menu you offer to customers who dine in needs to be as good as that which you offer those who eat your dishes at home.

Try even to broaden your approach to takeout and takeaway so that it stands out, and that might mean offering special deals and dishes to help it stand out from the crowd.

