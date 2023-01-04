January 4, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Rotary Club of Annapolis Awards Grants from Crab Feast Proceeds

Each summer, the Rotary Club of Annapolis holds its Crab Feast, a major annual fundraiser with all proceeds donated to local charities and non-profit organizations.  The club is pleased to announce that $50,000 was raised during the event in August 2022, and twenty organizations have been selected to receive grant funding.

“A special thank you to the many patrons, family, friends, and volunteers who supported the Crab Feast in 2022,” said Robert Dews, president of Rotary Club of Annapolis. “You made it possible for us to once again provide funds to many organizations committed to providing services within our community.  We greatly appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you at our 2023 Crab Feast”.

The organizations which have been awarded grant funding include:

  • Annapolis High School Drama Boosters
  • Anne Arundel County CASA Inc.
  • Anne Arundel County Literacy Council
  • Assistance League of the Chesapeake
  • Chesapeake Bay Foundation
  • Chesapeake Children’s Museum
  • Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating
  • Club 164 Inc.
  • Cystic Fibrosis Foundation/Annapolis Great Strides
  • Girls on the Run of the Greater Chesapeake
  • Friends of Eastport Volunteer Fire Company
  • Friends of the Stanton Center Youth Programs
  • Helping Hands
  • Junior League of Annapolis
  • The Light House
  • Marshall Hope/West Annapolis Pop-Up Pantry
  • Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
  • Naptown Jazz Kids
  • Peake Social Foundation
  • Salvation Army
  • Severn Leadership Group
  • Tennis Alliance of Anne Arundel County

The next Crab Feast is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

