Rotary Club of Annapolis Awards Grants from Crab Feast Proceeds

Each summer, the Rotary Club of Annapolis holds its Crab Feast, a major annual fundraiser with all proceeds donated to local charities and non-profit organizations. The club is pleased to announce that $50,000 was raised during the event in August 2022, and twenty organizations have been selected to receive grant funding.

“A special thank you to the many patrons, family, friends, and volunteers who supported the Crab Feast in 2022,” said Robert Dews, president of Rotary Club of Annapolis. “You made it possible for us to once again provide funds to many organizations committed to providing services within our community. We greatly appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you at our 2023 Crab Feast”.

The organizations which have been awarded grant funding include:

Annapolis High School Drama Boosters

Anne Arundel County CASA Inc.

Anne Arundel County Literacy Council

Assistance League of the Chesapeake

Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Chesapeake Children’s Museum

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating

Club 164 Inc.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation/Annapolis Great Strides

Girls on the Run of the Greater Chesapeake

Friends of Eastport Volunteer Fire Company

Friends of the Stanton Center Youth Programs

Helping Hands

Junior League of Annapolis

The Light House

Marshall Hope/West Annapolis Pop-Up Pantry

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Naptown Jazz Kids

Peake Social Foundation

Salvation Army

Severn Leadership Group

Tennis Alliance of Anne Arundel County

The next Crab Feast is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

