January 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 41 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Wes Moore Sworn in as Maryland’s 63rd Governor Raffle: Maryland Hall Presents STEP AFRIKA!January 28th  Casino Gambling in Maryland Maryland Sports Betting Logs Almost $500 Million in December Wagers Annapolis GreenScape is Scheduled for April 22
Events

Raffle: Maryland Hall Presents STEP AFRIKA!January 28th 

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Maryland Hall is offering a raffle to win a FREE Masterclass and lunch with your ticket purchase to STEP AFRIKA! – a $200 value! Purchase your tickets to STEP AFRIKA! before January 23rd to be entered!

 Buy tickets before January 23rd to be entered into a raffle to win a FREE Masterclass with the performers of STEP AFRIKA! and lunch provided by Maryland Hall along with your ticket purchase. This equals a value of $200! Masterclass is on January 28th at 11 AM with lunch provided shortly after. The winner of the raffle will be notified by email on January 24th! Buy your tickets TODAY at https://ticketing.marylandhall.org/27934/28187 

 Maryland Hall is excited for STEP AFRIKA! to delight us all in sound and sight!”

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall 

 Witness an exhilarating live performance like no other! STEP AFRIKA! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional African dances, and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience! STEP AFRIKA! integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation with a blend of technique, agility, and pure energy that makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding!

Previous Article

Casino Gambling in Maryland

 Next Article

Wes Moore Sworn in as Maryland’s 63rd Governor
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu