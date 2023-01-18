Raffle: Maryland Hall Presents STEP AFRIKA!January 28th 

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Maryland Hall is offering a raffle to win a FREE Masterclass and lunch with your ticket purchase to STEP AFRIKA! – a $200 value! Purchase your tickets to STEP AFRIKA! before January 23rd to be entered!

Buy tickets before January 23rd to be entered into a raffle to win a FREE Masterclass with the performers of STEP AFRIKA! and lunch provided by Maryland Hall along with your ticket purchase. This equals a value of $200! Masterclass is on January 28th at 11 AM with lunch provided shortly after. The winner of the raffle will be notified by email on January 24th! Buy your tickets TODAY at https://ticketing.marylandhall.org/27934/28187

Maryland Hall is excited for STEP AFRIKA! to delight us all in sound and sight!” Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

Witness an exhilarating live performance like no other! STEP AFRIKA! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional African dances, and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience! STEP AFRIKA! integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation with a blend of technique, agility, and pure energy that makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding!

