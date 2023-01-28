January 28, 2023
Education

Public Workshops: AACPS and Blueprint for Maryland’s Future

Registration is now open for two public workshops covering Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ draft implementation plan for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future submission, a document that must be submitted by March 15, 2023.

In-person workshops will be conducted on Jan. 31, 2023, at Arundel High School (English) and Feb. 1, 2023, at Glen Burnie High School (Spanish). Both workshops begin at 5:30 p.m.

An overview of the Blueprint will be provided to participants, who will then break into small groups and be able to provide input on two topics based on draft answers to categorical questions in the plan.

Key parts of the draft implementation plan will be covered in the workshops. Those wishing to attend can register at http://www.aacps.org/blueprintpublicengagement. Interpretation services will be provided for those who need them.

In addition, AACPS will conduct four webinars on the pillars of the Blueprint implementation plan. The webinars will begin at 5:30 p.m. as follows:

  • February 2, 2023: College and Career Readiness (Pillar 3)
  • February 6, 2023: Early Childhood Education (Pillar 1)
  • February 7, 2023: More Resources for Student Success; Accountability (Pillars 4 and 5)
  • February 8, 2023: High Quality & Diverse Teachers and Leaders (Pillar 2)

The webinars will also be posted at www.aacps.org/blueprint for public viewing. They will feature a short overview of each pillar and provide an opportunity for participants to review AACPS’ draft implementation plan responses.

In addition to the above, an online public comment portal available at www.aacps.org/blueprint will allow for additional comment from Feb. 9 through 19.

More information on efforts to meet the requirements of the Blueprint can be found here.

Source :
AACPS
