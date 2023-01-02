January 2, 2023
Annapolis, US 53 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2022? Check Out Our Map! Profs and Pints Bringing a Look at Hamilton to Annapolis If You Aren’t Listening to our the Daily News Brief, You Are Missing Half of the News! Lecture: Egyptian Cultural Heritage: Heritage Inspiration, Science and Technology 10 Resolutions from MDOT’s MVA The Chuck Brown Band, The Iguanas, and a Celebration of Eva Cassidy All Coming to Rams Head On Stage
Events

Profs and Pints Bringing a Look at Hamilton to Annapolis

Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title of his famed musical. (Photo by Steve Jurvetson.)

Even if you have never been lucky enough to see the Hamilton musical on stage, you’ll love being in the audience for the upcoming Profs and Pints talk in Annapolis on Hamilton and the history underlying it. And if you have already seen Hamilton or are planning to see it… in that case, you should consider this talk given on January 31st in the Graduate Annapolis hotel’s Trophy Room bar and restaurant as essential viewing. It will steep you in the history being portrayed on stage and enhance your appreciation of Hamilton while equipping you to view it with a more critical eye. 

Professor Richard Bell of the University of Maryland will give the talk. He has earned a significant following among Profs and Pints fans in Washington, D.C., with his fantastic storytelling and sharp wit. Annapolis area residents who caught his first appearance at the Graduate Annapolis for a March 2022 talk on the American Revolution and the Irish can attest that he is sensational on stage and brings history to life.

“Hamilton’s History Remix,” a critical look at the musical and the people and events it depicts.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical about Alexander Hamilton has sold out theatres nationwide and continues to be a major force on Broadway. Its crafty lyrics, hip-hop tunes, and big, bold story have even rejuvenated interest in the real lives and true histories that Hamilton: the Musical puts center stage.

Join historian Richard Bell for his own revival of a talk that has helped make him a favorite of Profs and Pints audiences: a fascinating, critical look at the history underlying the musical. He’ll explore the Hamilton phenomenon to reveal what its success tells us about the marriage of history and show business.

The audience will learn what this amazing musical got right and wrong about Alexander Hamilton, the American Revolution, the birth of the United States, and why that matters. They’ll examine some of Hamilton’s creators’ choices to simplify, dramatize, and humanize the complicated events and stories on which the show is based.

Join in a discussion about Hamilton’s cultural impact. What does its runaway success reveal about the stories we tell each other about who we are and about the nation we made?

Advance tickets: $13.50 plus sales tax and processing fees. Doors: $17 or $15 with a student ID. The listed time is for doors. The talk starts 30 minutes later. Please allow yourself time to place any orders and get seated and settled in.

Previous Article

If You Aren’t Listening to our the Daily News Brief, You Are Missing Half of the News!
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu