Profs and Pints Bringing a Look at Hamilton to Annapolis

Even if you have never been lucky enough to see the Hamilton musical on stage, you’ll love being in the audience for the upcoming Profs and Pints talk in Annapolis on Hamilton and the history underlying it. And if you have already seen Hamilton or are planning to see it… in that case, you should consider this talk given on January 31st in the Graduate Annapolis hotel’s Trophy Room bar and restaurant as essential viewing. It will steep you in the history being portrayed on stage and enhance your appreciation of Hamilton while equipping you to view it with a more critical eye.

Professor Richard Bell of the University of Maryland will give the talk. He has earned a significant following among Profs and Pints fans in Washington, D.C., with his fantastic storytelling and sharp wit. Annapolis area residents who caught his first appearance at the Graduate Annapolis for a March 2022 talk on the American Revolution and the Irish can attest that he is sensational on stage and brings history to life.

“Hamilton’s History Remix,” a critical look at the musical and the people and events it depicts.



Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical about Alexander Hamilton has sold out theatres nationwide and continues to be a major force on Broadway. Its crafty lyrics, hip-hop tunes, and big, bold story have even rejuvenated interest in the real lives and true histories that Hamilton: the Musical puts center stage.



Join historian Richard Bell for his own revival of a talk that has helped make him a favorite of Profs and Pints audiences: a fascinating, critical look at the history underlying the musical. He’ll explore the Hamilton phenomenon to reveal what its success tells us about the marriage of history and show business.

The audience will learn what this amazing musical got right and wrong about Alexander Hamilton, the American Revolution, the birth of the United States, and why that matters. They’ll examine some of Hamilton’s creators’ choices to simplify, dramatize, and humanize the complicated events and stories on which the show is based.



Join in a discussion about Hamilton’s cultural impact. What does its runaway success reveal about the stories we tell each other about who we are and about the nation we made?

Advance tickets: $13.50 plus sales tax and processing fees. Doors: $17 or $15 with a student ID. The listed time is for doors. The talk starts 30 minutes later. Please allow yourself time to place any orders and get seated and settled in.

