January 16, 2023
Annapolis, US 52 F
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Local News

Police Searching for Armed Home Invasion Suspect

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting a resident in their Brooklyn Park home just after midnight on Sunday.

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, just after midnight, officers responded to a report of an armed subject with a gun in the unit block of Bon Air Avenue in Brooklyn.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a black male, approximately 6′ tall and weighing about 200 pounds, forced his way into the residence and was armed with two semi-automatic handguns. The suspect physically assaulted one of the victims and demanded property from them. 

The suspect fled the residence, entered a white coupe or sedan, and drove away.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line (410) 222-4700.

Owings Mills Man Killed in Early Morning Crofton Crash

BWI’s Ricky Smith Elected to ACI-NA Board
