January 27, 2023
Annapolis, US 43 F
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Local News

Police Make Arrest in Hanover Homicide

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a Severn man in Wednesday’s shooting death in Hanover.

Through investigative means, homicide detectives identified a 34-year-old man from Severn as the suspect in this case. He has been arrested and charged. Even though charges have been filed in this case, anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TIpLine at 410-222-4700.

Original story below.

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the shooting death of an Odenton man last night in the parking lot os a Hanover shopping center.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 9:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, 26-year-old Markus Nocho of Odenton, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.  

This is the first homicide in Anne Arundel County in 2023. One homicide has been reported in the City of Annapolis.

