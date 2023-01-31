Plan Your Maryland Day Celebrations (March 31- April 2)

Maryland Day Weekend returns from March 31 to April 2, 2023. This annual weekend of events was created about sixteen years ago to help celebrate Maryland’s birthday, March 25th. Historic, heritage and cultural sites throughout the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area of Anne Arundel County host family-friendly activities throughout the weekend that are free or just $1 to encourage locals and visitors to come out from winter hibernation and explore our local history and culture as the region celebrates Maryland’s birthday and the warmer spring season.

New sites will join in this year, creating and hosting events, including The Chesapeake Arts Center, the Museum of Historic Annapolis, and the Northern Anne Arundel Cultural Preservation Society. After taking some time off during the pandemic, the US Naval Academy Visitors Center will again be participating in hosting events. Most of the locations that traditionally host events during Maryland Day Weekend are all planning new activities and events to showcase something new at their site. Returning venues include Annapolis Maritime Museum, Annearrundell County Free School, Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, Anne Arundel County Libraries, Benson Hammond House, Captain Avery Museum, Chesapeake Children’s Museum, Chesapeake Crossroads, Deale Heritage Area Society, Galesville Community Center, Galesville Heritage Society, Goshen Farm, Harwood Hammond House, Historic Annapolis, Historic Linthicum Walks, Historic Londontowne and Gardens, Historic Hancock’s Resolution, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Maryland State House, Odenton Heritage Society, Rising Sun Inn, Scenic Rivers Land Trust, Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, Wiley Bates Legacy Center, and Watermark Journeys. This all fits into this year’s theme: “Get ready to experience something new”.

“The best part about this weekend of events, besides being affordable and family-friendly, is learning how our diverse culture, history, heritage, etc., have all shaped Anne Arundel County into the place it is today,” says Erik Evans, Marketing Manager for Maryland Day. “Each location has a different story, yet it all weaves together into the fabric that created the communities, county, and state that many call home. You can pick from over 40 events in three days all within about 30 minutes or less drive from each other.”

The events and activities will help you learn the local stories of people who, over the centuries, have lived and worked on the land and waters of Anne Arundel County. You will have a chance to enjoy the county’s natural landscapes at parks, historic farms, and other lands preserved as public open spaces. Cultural sites and art centers throughout the county will host open houses so that you can experience our cultural institutions.

Most of the participating sites are part of the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area (formally known as the Four Rivers Heritage Area), which is a 501c3 non-profit organization that works with individuals, businesses, non-profits, and governments that partner together in preserving and increasing awareness and access to historical sites, natural landscapes, and enduring traditions in Maryland’s designed heritage area of Anne Arundel County. The Chesapeake Children’s Museum is managing the Maryland Day Weekend this year with a grant provided by the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area.

A listing of all the Maryland Day events in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, along with event descriptions, costs, addresses, and contact information for the weekend of March 31 to April 2, 2023, will be available online at www.MarylandDay.org. and on the Maryland Day social media pages.

To immerse further into the history, heritage, and culture of Anne Arundel County, Maryland Day participants are encouraged to seek out restaurants that serve local seafood or farm-to-table experiences, visit local art galleries or wineries to see additional items made locally or spend the night at a local historic Inn or bed and breakfast.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

