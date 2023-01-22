‘Peter & the Starcatcher’ Soars into Children’s Theatre of Annapolis

You’ve never seen Neverland like this before! The Tony Award-winning play, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” soars into Children’s Theatre of Annapolis from February 3-19, 2023, bringing a colorful cast of characters and the magic of imagination with it.

The story begins when a miserable orphan and his friends are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. When the ship is taken over by pirates, the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.

“You might think you know the story of Peter Pan, but ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ offers up a brand-new version about this beloved literary character,” said Kelsey Casselbury, CTA publicity chair.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” features 17 young performers from Anne Arundel County. Finn Hintermister, an 11th-grader at Annapolis High School, plays the role of the boy/Peter Pan, while Justin Porath, who is in ninth grade at Annapolis High, plays the villainous Black Stache. Joining them onstage is South River High School senior Lia Klug as Molly Aster and 11th-grade homeschooler Teaghan McLaughlin as Smee.

The show marks the directorial debut for longtime CTA Board Member Allyson Tierney, who is assisted by student director Jeremiah Gilbert. Michelle Bruno serves as music director with Rosie Hess as student music director. Cate Weiss is the student choreographer.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” opens on Friday, February 3, 2023, at CTA’s theatre, located at 1661 Bay Head Road, Annapolis. Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through February 19, 2023. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students age 12 and under, seniors and military. Group discounts are available. Tickets can be purchased on CTA’s website.

All photos: Wendy Hickok Photography

