January 22, 2023
Annapolis, US 40 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
State Police Offer Tips to Recognize Human Trafficking Bath & Body Works to Open at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre ‘Peter & the Starcatcher’ Soars into Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Maryland Hall Launches Healing Conversations Tomorrow Can You Carry on Your Workout Even After the Injury? Find Out How!
Events

‘Peter & the Starcatcher’ Soars into Children’s Theatre of Annapolis

You’ve never seen Neverland like this before! The Tony Award-winning play, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” soars into Children’s Theatre of Annapolis from February 3-19, 2023, bringing a colorful cast of characters and the magic of imagination with it. 

The story begins when a miserable orphan and his friends are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. When the ship is taken over by pirates, the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.

“You might think you know the story of Peter Pan, but ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ offers up a brand-new version about this beloved literary character,” said Kelsey Casselbury, CTA publicity chair.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” features 17 young performers from Anne Arundel County. Finn Hintermister, an 11th-grader at Annapolis High School, plays the role of the boy/Peter Pan, while Justin Porath, who is in ninth grade at Annapolis High, plays the villainous Black Stache. Joining them onstage is South River High School senior Lia Klug as Molly Aster and 11th-grade homeschooler Teaghan McLaughlin as Smee.

The show marks the directorial debut for longtime CTA Board Member Allyson Tierney, who is assisted by student director Jeremiah Gilbert. Michelle Bruno serves as music director with Rosie Hess as student music director. Cate Weiss is the student choreographer.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” opens on Friday, February 3, 2023, at CTA’s theatre, located at 1661 Bay Head Road, Annapolis. Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through February 19, 2023. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students age 12 and under, seniors and military. Group discounts are available. Tickets can be purchased on CTA’s website.

All photos: Wendy Hickok Photography

Previous Article

Maryland Hall Launches Healing Conversations Tomorrow

 Next Article

Bath & Body Works to Open at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu