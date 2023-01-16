January 16, 2023
Annapolis, US 52 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
BWI’s Ricky Smith Elected to ACI-NA Board Police Searching for Armed Home Invasion Suspect Owings Mills Man Killed in Early Morning Crofton Crash Three Shots Fired At Severna Park Home Passing Car Threatens Children With Kidnapping in Riva
Local News

Passing Car Threatens Children With Kidnapping in Riva

Two juveniles were threatened with kidnapping by a passing car in Riva.

On Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 7:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a suspicious subject in the area of Riva Road and Forest Road in Riva.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two juveniles were walking the area when a gray, newer model Dodge Challenger approached them. The victims described the driver as a white male, approximately 20 years of age, with curly blonde hair, a deep voice, and wearing a yellow shirt.

The driver yelled, “We’re going to kidnap you!” as it drove past them.

The vehicle made a U-turn and drove back in their direction, at which point the juveniles ran to an adult standing outside a car nearby. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling North on Riva Road.

Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line (410) 222-4700.

Previous Article

Lisa DeLoria Weinblatt’s SCHOOL LUNCH at Chesapeake Arts Center!

 Next Article

Three Shots Fired At Severna Park Home
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu