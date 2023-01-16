Passing Car Threatens Children With Kidnapping in Riva

Two juveniles were threatened with kidnapping by a passing car in Riva.

On Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 7:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a suspicious subject in the area of Riva Road and Forest Road in Riva.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two juveniles were walking the area when a gray, newer model Dodge Challenger approached them. The victims described the driver as a white male, approximately 20 years of age, with curly blonde hair, a deep voice, and wearing a yellow shirt.

The driver yelled, “We’re going to kidnap you!” as it drove past them.

The vehicle made a U-turn and drove back in their direction, at which point the juveniles ran to an adult standing outside a car nearby. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling North on Riva Road.

Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line (410) 222-4700.

