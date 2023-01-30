Pasadena Teen Arrested After Hatchet-Wielding Assault in Arnold

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a Pasadena teen after an assault with a hatchet at a residence in Arnold.

On January 29, 2023, at approximately 1:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an assault that just occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way in Arnold.

While speaking with the juvenile suspect, the victims advised that he produced a hatchet and began swinging it toward them and threatening them.

During the confrontation, the suspect also made threats to shoot the victims.

Before leaving, the suspect damaged the victim’s vehicle with the hatchet.

Officers located the suspect, who was arrested and charged accordingly.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

