January 26, 2023
Annapolis, US 43 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Pasadena Rabies Alert 2023 Mo Gabba Positivity and Perseverance Award Winners Announced A Guide to Finding the Best Casino Payment Options for a Secure & Seamless Gaming Experience St John’s College Announces Spring Formal Lecture Series Police Identify Bicyclist Killed in Annapolis Hit-and-Run Crash
Local News

Pasadena Rabies Alert

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is seeking anyone who may have come in contact with a raccoon near the 1200 block of Magothy Road in Pasadena, Maryland. The raccoon tested positive for rabies.

If you or your pet had contact with this infected animal, or your pet has unexplained wounds, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon or bat. It is also spread when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the infected animal. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible. The Department of Health advises county residents to take the following precautions to prevent the spread of rabies:

  • All pets should have current rabies immunizations.
  • Do not allow your pets to run free.
  • Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.
  • Do not leave pet food outside.
  • Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.
  • If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, and seek medical attention.

For information about rabies, click here.

Previous Article

2023 Mo Gabba Positivity and Perseverance Award Winners Announced
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu