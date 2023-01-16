January 16, 2023
Local News

Owings Mills Man Killed in Early Morning Crofton Crash

A 20-year-old Owings Mills man was killed this morning in a crash in Crofton that had Route 3 southbound closed for several hours.

On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:30 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to southbound Crain Highway (Route 3) at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Crofton for a single-vehicle crash.

A 2015 Honda Accord Sport was traveling southbound on Crain Highway approaching St. Stephen’s Church Road when the vehicle left the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel.

Police do not yet know why the vehicle left the roadway and the name of the driver is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Three Shots Fired At Severna Park Home

Police Searching for Armed Home Invasion Suspect
Close Menu