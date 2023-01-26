January 26, 2023
January 26, 2023
Local News

Odenton Man Dies in County’s First Homicide of 2023

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the shooting death of an Odenton man last night in the parking lot os a Hanover shopping center.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 9:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, 26-year-old Markus Nocho of Odenton, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.  

This is the first homicide in Anne Arundel County in 2023. One homicide has been reported in the City of Annapolis.

Guilty Plea In Murder of Annapolis Woman in 2017

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Has an Amazing Season
