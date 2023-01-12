January 12, 2023
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Maryland’s Thanksgiving Sports Betting Numbers Lead USA $200,000 for CASA in Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Awards Need Money to Go To College? Here’s Some Help! Driver Pulls Gun on Pedestrian Crossing West Street in Annapolis Daily News Brief | January 12, 2023
Education

Need Money to Go To College? Here’s Some Help!

The Maryland Community College Promise Scholarship is available for the 2023-2024 academic year to students who enroll at a Maryland community college. Eligible students may receive up to $5,000 to cover any remaining tuition, and mandatory fee expenses after Federal or State financial aid has been applied.

The student may apply for the 2023-2024 scholarship if they plan to enroll at a community college as a candidate for a vocational certificate, a certificate, an associate degree, or participate in a registered apprenticeship after graduating from a high school or successfully completing a GED in Maryland.

All interested applicants must submit either the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) OR Maryland State Financial Aid Application (MSFAA) by March 1 each year.

Important Promise Scholarship Deadlines:

  • March 1:    FINAL deadline to submit the FAFSA or MSFAA
  • June 1:       MHEC awards renewal recipients
  • July 15:      Deadline to submit all required documentation
  • August 1:   MHEC awards initial applicants

All applicant eligibility requirements, including how to sign up for an MDCAPS account, can be found on the MHEC website.   If you have questions, call the Office of Student Financial Assistance at 410-767-3300 and follow the prompt to press #1. You can also meet virtually with a financial aid specialist to discuss your options when applying for financial aid to achieve your higher education goals.

Photo by MD Duran on Unsplash
Previous Article

Driver Pulls Gun on Pedestrian Crossing West Street in Annapolis

 Next Article

$200,000 for CASA in Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Awards
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu