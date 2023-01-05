National Tour Company to Begin Ghost Tours in Annapolis

US Ghost Adventures, a travel company offering entertaining, historic, and authentic ghost tours of most haunted cities in the U.S., announced the launch of 12 new tour locations across the nation, including Annapolis. Currently, the company operates tours and experiences in more than 50 locations in America’s most haunted places and owns and operates the infamous Lizzie Borden House.

“We’re continuing our commitment to innovating and expanding US Ghost Adventures locations for more people to enjoy our ghost tours,” said Lance Zaal, president and founder of US Ghost Adventures. “Because we invested when the world was experiencing shutdowns during the Covid pandemic, we have more cities, virtual offerings, and a product line to offer guests. We’re thrilled to open 12 new locations and give travel enthusiasts more opportunities to experience engaging tours in more cities.”

US Ghost Adventures initially launched on the east coast and started by operating tours and experiences in 20 cities. When the pandemic happened, Zaal shifted gears and invested even more into the development of smartphone-guided ghost tours, which he developed on the Junket app (wejunket.com), a platform for creating and distributing virtual, augmented experiences, which turns your phone into a tour guide. The company also invested in GhostFlix, which provides virtual ghost tours of cities across the US that people can enjoy at any time, which has been popular for corporate and private events. Today, guests can book in-person and virtual tours of America’s most haunted cities.

According to the website for Annapolis, Crabtown Ghosts, two in-person tours will run nightly and begin at Middleton Tavern in the heart of City Dock. One is a Boos and Booze Haunted Pub Crawl (6 pm – $29), and the other is Phantoms of Annapolis (8 pm – $25), and each last about an hour and covers about a mile of walking. Reservations are requested, but advanced ticketing is not required, and payment can be made at the start of each tour.

