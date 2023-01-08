Most Annapolis City Offices to Close on January 16th

Mayor Gavin Buckley reminds residents that Annapolis City government offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

“Dr. King’s birthday is a great time to reflect on his courage and willingness to endure hardship and sacrifice to make America a more just nation,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “The King holiday gives us the opportunity to take time for that reflection and, if we are able, to engage in service to our community through volunteerism.”

BUS SERVICE

Annapolis Transit will operate on a Sunday Service Schedule (Purple, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; State Shuttle, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.). For more information on transit schedules, visit https://www.annapolis.gov/185/Bus-Routes-Schedules.

The downtown “magenta” shuttle will operate on a regular schedule, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

REFUSE AND RECYCLING

Please note that curbside recycling and refuse collection WILL NOT be affected.

ANNAPOLIS RECREATION AND PARKS

The Stanton Center will be closed.

The Pip Moyer Recreation Center (PMRC) will operate on a regular schedule, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Kids Day In” – spaces are available for a fun-filled day of supervised activities for children Pre-K through 5th Grade. Kids Day In is held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at PMRC. Requires pre-registration. $50 for residents, and $60 for non-residents.

The Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, traditionally held in January, was permanently rescheduled in 2019 to be held in April of each year.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

