January 8, 2023
Annapolis, US 40 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Best Wedding Themes for 2023 Most Annapolis City Offices to Close on January 16th Live! Casino & Hotel to Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit First Police Accountability Report Available How to Sell Your Share of a Business
Events

Most Annapolis City Offices to Close on January 16th

Mayor Gavin Buckley reminds residents that Annapolis City government offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. 

“Dr. King’s birthday is a great time to reflect on his courage and willingness to endure hardship and sacrifice to make America a more just nation,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “The King holiday gives us the opportunity to take time for that reflection and, if we are able, to engage in service to our community through volunteerism.”

BUS SERVICE

  • Annapolis Transit will operate on a Sunday Service Schedule (Purple, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; State Shuttle, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.). For more information on transit schedules, visit https://www.annapolis.gov/185/Bus-Routes-Schedules.
  • The downtown “magenta” shuttle will operate on a regular schedule, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

REFUSE AND RECYCLING

  • Please note that curbside recycling and refuse collection WILL NOT be affected.

ANNAPOLIS RECREATION AND PARKS

  • The Stanton Center will be closed.
  •  The Pip Moyer Recreation Center (PMRC) will operate on a regular schedule, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.  
  • “Kids Day In” – spaces are available for a fun-filled day of supervised activities for children Pre-K through 5th Grade. Kids Day In is held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at PMRC. Requires pre-registration. $50 for residents, and $60 for non-residents.

The Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, traditionally held in January, was permanently rescheduled in 2019 to be held in April of each year.

Previous Article

Live! Casino & Hotel to Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

 Next Article

Best Wedding Themes for 2023
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu