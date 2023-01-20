January 20, 2023
Business

Molly: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

This week’s Canines and Crosstrek Adoptable Pets of the week from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru are waiting by the phone – waiting for you to take them home.

Meet Molly!.

Good Golly Miss Molly, sure like to ball! Good Golly Miss Molly, sure like to ball. When you’re rockin’ and a-rollin’, can’t hear your mama call! 

Molly!

This little gal sure likes to ball; she will play and dance for her chosen person all day and all night long! However, she has a very particular VIP list – no cats, no small children, and no dogs that are going to steal her spotlight! She’s a Queen! If they are happy to be backup singers she’ll consider them. She has only ever lived with women before and loves her gal posse, but if the right and patient man were to come along, she could come around. 

If you want to be on this young lady’s VIP Guest List – please lodge an application to be considered!

If you think Molly is the one for you, please apply today!

Do you have a place in your home & heart for Molly?

Apply HERE to meet Molly today!

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt Oso?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can find out more about their adoption process here

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal, here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

