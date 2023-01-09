January 9, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Business

Molly Hughes Wilmer Named Board President for Hospice Cup

Hospice Cup, Inc. has appointed Molly Hughes Wilmer as President of the Board of Directors. Wilmer is an Executive Coach with Oyster Insight who previously volunteered on several non-profit boards, including as President of the Board of Directors for the Annapolis Yacht Club Foundation. Wilmer replaces Brien Jones-Lantzy who has served as Board President for three terms and on the board for over 15. Hospice Cup is grateful for Jones-Lantzy’s leadership, especially during the challenging Covid era. Christine Lasser will continue as the Executive Director.

Hospice Cup, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds for and awareness of hospice care in the mid-Chesapeake Bay region. Hospice Cup supports four local non-profit hospices: Luminis Health Gilchrist LifeCare Institute @AAMC, Montgomery Hospice, Talbot Hospice and Capital Caring.

In 2022, eighty sailboats, over 300 sailors, and 50 race committee members gathered on three different racecourses on a gorgeous early fall day to compete in what has become an important tradition on the regatta calendar. Sailors competed for line honors, fundraising totals, the silent auction items, bragging rights, and the line for the bar.

Over its 41-year history, Hospice Cup has raised hundreds of thousands for local hospices. This local hospice regatta was also the springboard for a national hospice regatta movement. Over 20 hospice regattas are held regionally in any given year, with regional winners vying to win the National Hospice Championship. Together, the National Hospice Regatta Alliance and its members have raised over $25 million to support hospice care nationally.

Wilmer is excited about the future of the Hospice Cup. “The value of the Hospice Cup as an annual tool for raising money for and awareness of hospice care has not changed since the Cup started. We are excited to continue this annual tradition, letting it grow with the times and expanding our reach. With Christine’s continued involvement, this should be a seamless transition.”

To learn more about Hospice Cup, please visit www.hospicecup.org

