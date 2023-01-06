January 6, 2023
Annapolis, US 49 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
A Few Moments With Oliver Wood No Charges For Middle Schooler With Loaded Handgun in Maryland Molly & Blitz: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week AACPS’s Dr. Bedell to Wrap Up Listening & Learning Tour A Simple Guide To Understanding The Usage Of Cryptocurrency
Business

Molly & Blitz: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

This week’s Canines and Crosstrek Adoptable Pets of the week from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru are waiting by the phone – waiting for you to take them home.

Blitz and Molly

This sweet bonded pair Molly (grey) & Blitz (white) were surrendered by their owner to the SPCA. They are well-behaved, housetrained seniors, mostly quiet, although Molly will bark curiously at times (at people, at a tree?!), and sometimes Blitz will chime in; they love a bit of attention!

They are both definite foodies & are always on the alert should there be anything slightly tempting on the floor. Still, Molly & Blitz have maintained their good figures; Blitz weighs about 14 pounds & Molly 18. Blitz had some dental issues resulting in the removal of his teeth, but that doesn’t stop him from gobbling up his (always wet) food! 

They walk nicely on a leash. While he is not a fan of being picked up, Blitz loves a good snuggle. His favorite past-time is napping, although he also eagerly goes out on walks. Molly can be more of a pacer – ever on the alert; she doesn’t want to miss out! But she also shyly seeks out people for some pets and will settle in for a good snooze now and then. Molly is a bit hesitant about stairs; in her current foster home, she only has to climb two to get in and out of the house.

Blitz & Molly, in general, seem to do fine with other dogs, but seniors prefer a slower, calm environment around respectful, calm pups. They are untested with cats.

Blitz (L) and Molly (R)

Do you have a place in your home & heart for these two cuties?

Apply HERE to meet Blitz and Molly today!

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt Blitz and Molly?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can find out more about their adoption process here

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Previous Article

AACPS’s Dr. Bedell to Wrap Up Listening & Learning Tour

 Next Article

No Charges For Middle Schooler With Loaded Handgun in Maryland
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu