Molly & Blitz: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

This week’s Canines and Crosstrek Adoptable Pets of the week from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru are waiting by the phone – waiting for you to take them home.

Blitz and Molly

This sweet bonded pair Molly (grey) & Blitz (white) were surrendered by their owner to the SPCA. They are well-behaved, housetrained seniors, mostly quiet, although Molly will bark curiously at times (at people, at a tree?!), and sometimes Blitz will chime in; they love a bit of attention!

They are both definite foodies & are always on the alert should there be anything slightly tempting on the floor. Still, Molly & Blitz have maintained their good figures; Blitz weighs about 14 pounds & Molly 18. Blitz had some dental issues resulting in the removal of his teeth, but that doesn’t stop him from gobbling up his (always wet) food!

They walk nicely on a leash. While he is not a fan of being picked up, Blitz loves a good snuggle. His favorite past-time is napping, although he also eagerly goes out on walks. Molly can be more of a pacer – ever on the alert; she doesn’t want to miss out! But she also shyly seeks out people for some pets and will settle in for a good snooze now and then. Molly is a bit hesitant about stairs; in her current foster home, she only has to climb two to get in and out of the house.

Blitz & Molly, in general, seem to do fine with other dogs, but seniors prefer a slower, calm environment around respectful, calm pups. They are untested with cats.

Blitz (L) and Molly (R)

Do you have a place in your home & heart for these two cuties?

Apply HERE to meet Blitz and Molly today!

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt Blitz and Molly? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can find out more about their adoption process here.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

