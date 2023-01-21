Meet a Panda at World Artists Experiences Chinese New Year Celebration

World Artists Experiences is presenting a Chinese New Year Celebration—the year of the Rabbit—in partnership with the Art Troupes in Virginia and Maryland and with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China on Monday, January 30, at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

The free festival will begin with craft demonstrations in the Bowen Theatre from 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM. Crafts will include woodblock printing, red lantern making, dumpling making, and others. Chinese clothing will be presented by a group that will explain its symbolism. Performance of Chinese dances, music, and instruments from throughout China by Art Troupes from Virginia and Maryland will begin in the main auditorium from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Auditorium doors will be opened at 6:10 PM.

A panda will welcome you to this colorful, exuberant celebration. All ages are welcome.

Please help us by wearing a mask, even if you have been vaccinated.

