Mayor Buckley Makes Changes at Rec & Parks Leadership

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley has nominated Roslyn Johnson to become the City of Annapolis’ Director of the Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks. The Department has an annual budget of more than $5M and oversees the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, Stanton Center, recreational sports leagues, camps and classes, the City’s municipal pool, and maintains and operates all public parks.

Buckley said he appointed Johnson to evolve the Department of Recreation and Parks and move the department in a new direction.

“Her unique skillset will help us develop and enhance new parks and programs that have just come online, including Elktonia/Carr’s Beach, the new City Dock, new trail connections, and more,” Buckley said. “We have a big vision and a number of new initiatives on the horizon. I’m confident Ms. Johnson can help us deliver.”

Johnson brings more than 20 years of experience to the job, including positions in Baltimore City, Richmond, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, and most recently, the Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks, where she served as director.

Current Recreation and Parks Director Archie Trader has been offered a newly-created position within the Annapolis Police Department. In this civilian role, Trader will oversee the APD’s reentry program and continue to expand Annapolis United, a cross-departmental collaboration that provides meaningful diversions for young people. Under Trader’s initiative, more than 400 youth were served through educational and event programming in 2022.

“I am grateful for Archie’s service to the City and residents during his time with the Recreation and Parks Department. In particular, he’s led the new and successful Annapolis United program. I’m pleased he will continue his leadership in that role,” said Buckley.

In Johnson’s most recent position, she professionalized operations, developed corporate partnerships, and managed the $14.6M operating and $122M capital budget. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Maryland. She holds a Senior Executives in State and Local Government certificate from Harvard University. She is a member of the National Recreation and Parks Association (since 2004), the National Forum for Black Public Administrators, a board member of the prestigious American Academy of Park and Recreation Administrators, and president-elect of the Maryland Recreation and Parks Association. Johnson has been a presenter at numerous recreation and parks conferences, congresses and forums, including delivering the 2015 keynote address in Shenzhen, China.

“Roslyn’s area of expertise is professionalizing and reorganizing departments and seeking funding, grants and sponsorships to enhance the delivery of service,” City Manager Michael Mallinoff said. “I know she’ll be a great fit for Annapolis, but what I’m really excited about is that residents will soon share my appreciation for her vision and energy too.”

Johnson will earn $180,429. She will begin work after confirmation by the Annapolis City Council, set for the February 27, 2023 meeting.

