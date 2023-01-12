Maryland’s Thanksgiving Sports Betting Numbers Lead USA

The launch of legal sports betting in Ohio was a very big deal to the national gambling industry.

The Buckeye State — home to 11.7 million people — is among the 10 most populous in the United States and essentially completes a Midwestern bloc.

Ohioans turned out in droves when sports betting launched there one minute into 2023. But they didn’t turn out as strong as Marylanders when online sports betting launched here on November 23. Not bad for a state with roughly half the population of Ohio.

According to a report issued by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission, bettors wagered $186,084,495 online in the first week of mobile sports betting.

By contrast, New York — the most populous state (19.4 million) with legal online sports betting — logged about $603 million in online bets in its first week after launching last January.

Online Betting Outpaces Retail Sportsbooks in Maryland

Mobile betting accounts for more than 90% of sports betting activity in some states and the Old Line State appears to already be joining the norm. An estimated $33 million worth of sports bets were placed in retail sportsbooks in Maryland over the entire month of November, meaning mobile wagers already accounted for about 75% of activity in a quarter of the time.

The November retail haul was down slightly from the October retail figures, but second-best since the December 2021 retail launch. The convenience of mobile sports betting, therefore, hasn’t immediately dissuaded retail patrons from making the trip to a casino or other type of facility with a sportsbook.

This remains a concern in neighboring Delaware, which in 2018 became the first state to accept single-game sports wagers after the Supreme Court repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. Mobile sports betting was legalized there, too, but the three casinos/racinos in Delaware haven’t acted on it for fear of losing foot traffic.

Maryland’s Thanksgiving sports betting appetite was sizeable. According to GeoComply, which provides geolocation and anti-fraud solutions for states including Maryland, 16.5 million geolocation transactions were tracked in the state over Thanksgiving weekend.

In excess of 3.7 million of these geolocated transactions came on Thanksgiving Day. These transactions don’t translate directly to wagers, but are viewed as strong indicators of interest and are highly likely to lead to wagering activity.

Meanwhile, GeoComply tracked close to 11.3 million online betting transactions in Ohio — across 784,000 unique accounts — during the first two days of retail, mobile, and online sports betting. More than 234,000 geolocation transactions were recorded in the first hour, impressive considering the time of day.

FanDuel Stands Out for US (and Maryland) Bettors

When it comes to available sportsbooks, FanDuel is regarded as the national leader over rival DraftKings, according to figures aggregated by multiple sources. It accounts for about 40% of the money wagered, also known as the handle.

In Maryland, bettors have also fallen in line with national interests in terms of their taste in sportsbooks. About 48% of the first week’s total handle was placed at FanDuel:

FanDuel: $89.9 million (48%)

$89.9 million (48%) DraftKings : $69.6 million (37%)

: $69.6 million (37%) BetMGM : $15.07 million (8%)

: $15.07 million (8%) Barstool : $5.5 million (3%)

: $5.5 million (3%) Caesars : $3.46 million (2%)

: $3.46 million (2%) PointsBet : $1.6 million (0.86%)

: $1.6 million (0.86%) BetRivers: $631,175 (0.34%)

Contributed by Brant James

