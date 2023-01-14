Maryland Sports Betting Tax Revenue, Explained

With Maryland now offering mobile wagering in addition to its existing retail sportsbooks, now is an excellent time to examine how much the state benefits from sports betting taxes.

Maryland taxes sports betting revenue at a rate of 15%. Since legal sports betting in Maryland began in December 2021 at five retail sportsbooks, Maryland Lottery & Gaming (MLG) reported that more than $6 million has been contributed to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund. This is the state’s chief beneficiary when it comes to tax dollars derived from sports betting. The Blueprint’s stated mission is to transform the state’s public schools into a world-class education system.

MLG also reported that more than $1 million in expired prize money has been contributed to the state’s Problem Gambling Fund. MLG helped found the Maryland Alliance for Responsible Gambling, which addresses problem gambling in the state.

State Tax Revenue Will Rise Online But Take Time

It was nearly a full calendar year before Maryland launched online sports betting after retail sportsbooks opened for wagering in the state. That’s a long time relative to other states and Maryland missed out on considerable tax revenue while completing the licensing process for online sportsbooks. But if the first week of online activity affords an accurate indication, the state’s tax coffers will be bulging in the future. It will, however, take some time.

That’s because Maryland is among the states that allow sportsbooks to deduct revenue stemming from promotional bets, which dominated post-launch activity during the last week of November 2022. There is no limit on promotional play at sportsbooks during their first fiscal year per MLG’s sports betting regulations.

Seven mobile sportsbooks officially launched in Maryland on Nov. 23, 2022. The total mobile handle over nine full days of operation in November was $186,084,496, but that included $63,835,319 in free play based on promotions.

Keep in mind, too, that Maryland’s 15% sports betting tax is levied on the “taxable win” for each sportsbook, or the amount left over after winning bets are paid and promotional play is deducted. Thus, the state reaped only $4,262 in tax dollars from the first nine days of online operation.

“We expect mobile sportsbook operators to continue to offer a lot of promotional wagers in the coming months as they venture into a new market and work to attract customers,” said MLG Director John Martin. “There was tremendous pent-up demand, and a lot of people are utilizing promotional offers from multiple operators simultaneously. But as many of the operators have acknowledged, this level of promotional play is not sustainable, and based on our regulations, it will be curtailed over time.”

After a sportsbook’s first fiscal year, the regulations referenced by Martin stipulate that promotional play can’t exceed 20% of a book’s taxable win from the previous year.

“Deducting promotional play obviously has an impact on the bottom line, and that’s why we have a cap that takes effect after each operator’s first full fiscal year,” Martin said. “It protects the state’s interests and ensures that sports wagering will generate revenue for education, as intended. By awarding large amounts of promotional play in their first fiscal year, the sportsbooks’ promo play amounts will be limited in their second year.”

Below is a breakdown of MLG’s most recent monthly report for November 2022. It reflects the overall activity at nine retail sportsbooks and seven online sportsbooks:

Handle (Total money wagered)

Retail: $32,986,878

$32,986,878 Mobile: $186,084,496 (includes $63,835,319 in mobile promotional wagers)

$186,084,496 (includes $63,835,319 in mobile promotional wagers) Combined: $219,071,374

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

Retail: $28,234,802

$28,234,802 Mobile: $160,216,032

$160,216,032 Combined: $188,450,835

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

Retail: $4,752,076 (14.4%)

$4,752,076 (14.4%) Mobile: $25,868,463 (13.9%)

$25,868,463 (13.9%) Combined: $30,620,539 (14.0%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after paying winners and deducting promotional play and other amounts)

Retail: $4,669,773

$4,669,773 Mobile: (-$38,276,855)

(-$38,276,855) Combined: (-$33,607,083)

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the taxable win)

Retail: $700,466

$700,466 Mobile: $4,262

$4,262 Combined: $704,728

