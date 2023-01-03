Maryland Sports Betting: MD Sportsbook Bonus Offers Now Live

Legal online sports betting in Maryland went live at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 23. As many as 60 Maryland sports betting apps could eventually be available in the state. DraftKings Maryland, Caesars Maryland, BetMGM Maryland, FanDuel Maryland, PointsBet Maryland, and BetRivers Maryland are among the sportsbooks offering bonuses now.

Maryland sports betting is on the verge of explosive growth as online sports betting will increase handle exponentially in the days and weeks to come. With the launch of seven mobile platforms and a new retail location, Maryland’s combined mobile and retail sports wagering handle during November 2022 totaled $219,071,374, and sportsbooks generated $704,728 for the state.

In nine days of operations during November, mobile sports wagering handle was $186,084,496.

Maryland Sports Betting – Sign Up Offers Available Now

Top Mobile Sportsbooks in Maryland

DraftKings Sportsbook: Best Overall Experience

Caesars Sportsbook: Best for Retail Bettors

BetMGM: Best for New Bettors

FanDuel Sportsbook: Best for iOS & Android App

PointsBet: Best for Exotic Bets

BetRivers: B est for Welcome Bonus

Online Sports Betting Apps in Maryland

Maryland online sports betting went live in time for Thanksgiving, officially launching at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 23. A soft launch took place on Monday November 20.

The seven sportsbooks that were given clearance to launch on Nov. 23 were:

DraftKings (Crown MD Online Gaming)

Caesars Sportsbook (operator for CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity/Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore)

BetMGM (operator for BetMGM Maryland Sports/MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill)

FanDuel (operator for PPE Maryland Mobile/Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover)

PointsBet (operator for Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County)

BetRivers (operator for Arundel Amusements/Bingo World in Brooklyn Park)

Barstool Sportsbook (operator for PENN Maryland/Hollywood Casino in Perryville)

Another three mobile sportsbooks have been awarded licenses by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC), and are preparing to launch:

Betfred (operator for Long Shot’s in Frederick)

BetParx (operator for Greenmount Station in Hampstead)

Fanatics (operator for Maryland Stadium Sub/Washington Commanders in Landover)

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) also unanimously voted on Dec. 14, 2022 to approve Bally’s Interactive and WynnBet for mobile sports wagering licenses in Maryland and voted to approve Long Shot’s Hagerstown for a facility sports wagering license. SWARC commissioners and consultants are continuing to review the remaining 9 mobile sports wagering license applications and 5 Class B sports wagering facility license applications..

As noted, there could be up to 60 Maryland online sports betting operators when the market reaches full maturity. SWARC is authorized to conduct a competitive process to award up to 60 mobile licenses and up to 30 Class B facility licenses. A 45-day application period ended on Oct. 21, 2022. SWARC received 21 mobile license applications and six Class B facility license applications.

Maryland sports bettors will be able to access online sportsbooks on their computer or mobile device. The process of downloading a sports betting app to an iPhone or Android device is simple. iOS Apple users will find major sports betting apps available for download at the App Store. Android users can download them at the Google Play Store.

6 Best Online Sportsbooks in Maryland

Here are the best sports betting apps in Maryland.

DraftKings Maryland

DraftKings Sportsbook MD gets our vote for best overall experience. DraftKings has a partnership with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens in Maryland. DraftKings is renowned for offering highly competitive odds. The DraftKings sports betting app has a 4.8 rating (out of five stars) at the App Store based on more than 400,000 customer reviews. The speed and reliability of the app make live betting a snap.

Welcome Bonus: DraftKings is offering new users to chance to Bet $5, Get $200 in free bets. No DraftKings Maryland promo code is needed. Just sign up with DraftKings MD here. DraftKings is also offering two “no brainer” offers exclusively for Maryland customers. No Brainer No. 1 allows you to double your money up to $50 if either the Dallas Mavericks or Boston Celtics make a 3-pointer on Nov. 23. No Brainer No. 2 allows users to double your money up to $50 if Baltimore Ravens score a point on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Available on: iOS, Android, Desktop

States available in: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Maryland Partnership: Baltimore Ravens (NFL)

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland

Caesars Sportsbook is a great choice for new and seasoned sports bettors alike. Caesars has a partnership with Horseshoe Casino Baltimore to operate in Maryland. You’ll find several ongoing promotions beyond the sign-up bonus at Caesars including odds boosts, same-game parlays, and more.

Welcome Bonus: New Caesars Maryland users can claim $1,500 back as a free bet with bonus code SHARPBETPICS.

Available on: iOS, Android, and Desktop

States available in: AZ, CO, IN, IA, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV

Maryland Partnership: Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

BetMGM Maryland

BetMGM is among the top online sportsbooks across the US. Its entry into Maryland will be a boon for sports bettors in the Old Line State. BetMGM is partnered with MGM National Harbor, its retail sportsbook in Forest Heights, Maryland. BetMGM has one of the top customer loyalty programs in the sports betting industry.

Welcome Bonus: BetMGM Maryland bonus code SHARP will offer news users First Bet Insurance up to $1,000.

Available on: iOS, Android, Desktop

States available in: AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MI, MS, NJ, NV, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV

Maryland Partnership: MGM National Harbor

FanDuel Maryland

FanDuel Sportsbook Maryland will be another top option for Maryland online sports betting. The FanDuel app is known for performing equally well on both Apple iOS and Android devices. There is also a massive selection of sports to bet on at FanDuel.

Welcome Bonus: FanDuel offers new users the chance to Bet $5, Get $200 in free bets through Dec. 18. Just sign up here to claim the free bets.

Available on: iOS, Android, Desktop

States available in: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Maryland Partnership: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

PointsBet Maryland

PointsBet is a true originator in the sports betting space. The company invented its own unique form of wagering called Points Betting. Players can be rewarded up to 10X based on how well their bet performs. PointsBet is partnered with Riverboat on the Potomac in Maryland.

Welcome Bonus: New users can claim 2 Free Bets up to $2,000. Just sign up with the PointsBet MD promo code BESTOFFER.

Available on: iOS, Android, and Desktop

States available in: CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA & WV

Maryland Partnership: Riverboat on the Potomac

BetRivers Maryland

BetRivers is a tremendous option for sports betting in Maryland as it does not require a playthrough or specific odds minimum. This platform has expanded across much of the United States and is looking to break into Canada

Welcome Bonus: New users can claim a second chance free bet up to $500 with code SHARPRIV.

Available on: iOS, Android, and Desktop

States available in: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA & WV

Maryland Partnership: Bingo World

Maryland Online Sports Betting

Maryland sports betting online will continue to grow after the launch with as many as 60 apps on the market at full maturity. Top commercial sportsbooks offer odds on international sports including soccer, tennis, golf, and more. Niche sports can include Aussie Rules Football, cricket, cycling, darts, handball, and table tennis. DraftKings also offers online betting on eSports.

Sports Betting Timeline in Maryland

November 23, 2022: Online sports betting officially goes live in the state.

Online sports betting officially goes live in the state. November 22, 2022: Gov. Larry Hogan announces online sports betting will go live in Maryland at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 23.

Gov. Larry Hogan announces online sports betting will go live in Maryland at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 23. November 16, 2022 : Next SWARC meeting when up to 10 Maryland sports betting apps could receive approval to launch. Maryland Lottery and Gaming will then identify an initial start date.

: Next SWARC meeting when up to 10 Maryland sports betting apps could receive approval to launch. Maryland Lottery and Gaming will then identify an initial start date. November 4, 2022: DraftKings announced its plan to launch Maryland online sports betting in Q4 2022.

DraftKings announced its plan to launch Maryland online sports betting in Q4 2022. October 27, 2022: Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency approved qualifications of 10 operators seeking online sports betting licenses.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency approved qualifications of 10 operators seeking online sports betting licenses. October 25, 2022:The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency released a list of 10 sportsbook operators it would officially review for qualification. The list included Caesars, FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings, and PointsBet.

How to Install Online Sports Betting Apps on Apple iOS & Android Devices

This is an easy process.

Apple iOS users can download sports betting apps at the App Store. Android users will download these apps at the Google Play Store. Let’s use FanDuel in our example. Search for FanDuel Sportsbook and not FanDuel Daily Fantasy Sports. Click to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which takes mere seconds to load on your mobile device. The next step is to register your new account by providing identifying information including your name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, and Social Security number. FanDuel will send a follow-up email to confirm your information and the new account. At this point, you’ll make your first deposit using online banking, PayPal, credit-debit card, or other available methods at FanDuel. Be sure to include our promo code when prompted during this process. This will ensure that you receive your welcome bonus.

What Makes for a Good Mobile Sports Betting App?

Speed – This is the most critical performance piece when it comes to sports betting apps. In this era of live betting, it’s particularly essential to have an app that keeps up with the real-time basis of new odds being offered. Seamless Deposits – One of the most challenging aspects of joining an online sportsbook can be found on the front end of a user’s experience when they make their first deposit. We recommend using online banking or PayPal. Many US banks still disallow the use of credit cards for these types of deposits. Lack of bugs – Especially with live betting, the last thing you need is an app that lags or jumps screens. It makes in-game betting — and getting your picks in on time — impossible. Access to promotions – You should use sportsbook apps that offer easy access to ongoing promotions. These can take the form of free bets, odds boosts, same-game-parlays, refer-a-friend promos, and more.

How Does a New Sports Betting Site Launch in Maryland?

Maryland online sports betting sites will launch soon. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan legalized sports betting in May 2021. It’s taken Maryland longer than other states to launch online sports betting due to a complex approval process.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency will regulate online sports betting in the state. But the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission is tasked with reviewing applications and distributing licenses to online sportsbooks.

The hope was to have Maryland online sports betting launch in time for the 2022 football season. But SWARC didn’t stop taking applications until after mid-October. There is then a 45-day period needed for the review of applications and distribution of licenses.

As many as 60 online sportsbook operators could be available in Maryland in the future. State officials just need to get the licensing process done sooner rather than later.

Online Sports Betting Bonus Types Available in Maryland

Let’s examine the types of sports betting bonuses that will be available in Maryland. Maryland sports betting bonuses typically take the form of risk-free bets or deposit matches.

DraftKings

DraftKings gives new users a $50 free bet and a deposit match up to $1,000. You always need to read the fine print on any promo offer. The terms and conditions for this offer require a minimum deposit of $5,000 to max out the deposit match at $1,000. You also need to wager $25,000 within the first 90 days to secure the maximum bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook gives new users a $1,250 First Bet along with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits®.

BetMGM

BetMGM offers first bet insurance up to a $1,000. If your first wager at BetMGM loses, your account will be refunded in the form of free bet credits equaling the amount of your first bet.

FanDuel, PointsBet & BetRivers

There are similar offerings at FanDuel and PointsBet. FanDuel offers up to a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. PointsBet offers up to $2,000 in Second Chance Bets. BetRivers also offers a Second Chance Free Bet up to $500.

Most Popular Teams To Bet On In Maryland

Maryland sports bettors have the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles as major in-state betting options. Maryland’s close proximity to Washington, DC, also makes the Commanders, Nationals, Wizards, and Capital attractive betting options.

The NFL is the most popular sport to bet on across the US. The Ravens and Commanders will attract a lot of eyeballs on TV and dollars at the online betting window in the near future.

The Baltimore Ravens clinched a postseason berth following a one-season hiatus with a 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 24, 2022.

You’ll also find the NBA, MLB, and NHL as top options for all of the aforementioned online sports betting sites in Maryland. There will be several different ways to bet on all of the major professional sports leagues in Maryland. Basic bets include the spread, moneyline, and total. There are also futures, props, parlays, same-game parlays, teasers, live bets, and more.

Is Using a Legal Online Sports Betting App in Maryland Safe?

Yes. Legal online sports betting apps will be regulated by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, which will protect the interest of consumers. If a dispute arises at a legal sportsbook, you will have the ability to file a complaint with the MLGCA.

Legal sportsbooks must adhere to the standards set by the MLGCA when it comes to things like minimum digital security requirements, prompt payouts, and cash reserves on hand.

We strongly advise against using illegal or offshore sportsbooks. You won’t have any of the protections that are in place with legal sportsbooks. Your money and personal information can be put at risk when using illegal sportsbooks as they don’t answer to any type of regulatory body.

Maryland Sports Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of games can bettors wager on in Maryland?

Almost anything you can think of when it comes to sports. You’ll find odds on all of the major US professional sports — NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL — and many, many more. You’ll also find soccer, motorsports, tennis, golf, MMA, and more on the menu. Niche sports such as cricket and darts are also available.

How Old Do I Have to Be to Bet on Maryland’s Legal Sportsbook Apps?

You will need to be 21 years or older.

Can I Place Bets on College Sports in Maryland?

Yes. Unlike some other states, Maryland has no restrictions when it comes to betting on college sports. You can bet on in-state teams such as the Maryland Terrapins without concern.

What Maryland Online Sports Betting Sites Offer the Best Odds?

The best odds at Maryland sportsbooks can be found at different sportsbooks depending on the game. No single sportsbook will offer the best odds on every game. It’s important to open accounts at multiple sportsbooks, so you can compare the odds being offered across the industry. Shopping around for the best odds is a key to long-term profitability as a sports bettor.

Does DraftKings Have a Sportsbook App in Maryland?

Yes. DraftKings offers one of the top sports betting apps in the industry. The app has a 4.8 rating (out of five stars) after more than 400,000 customer reviews at the App Store.

Do I Need to be a Resident of Maryland to Join a Legal Sportsbook?

No. You will have to be physically in Maryland when making a mobile sports bet, but you don’t have to be a state resident to sign up for an account.

