January 18, 2023
Maryland Sports Betting Logs Almost $500 Million in December Wagers

Maryland sports betting revenue surpassed expectations in December 2022.

For a state that launched legal online sports betting in late November 2022, Maryland is off to a quick start.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission revealed that the Old Line State brought in a handle (the total amount of money wagered) of $478 million during the month of December. It was the first full month with legal online sports betting in Maryland. Bettors were finally able to download mobile wagering apps and claim the best available Maryland sportsbooks bonuses.

The state is off to a strong start if that number is any indication of future success.

$70.9 million of the handle was in free wagers given to players through welcome promotions and other bonuses, so it doesn’t count toward taxable winnings at the sportsbooks. During Maryland’s first year of online sports betting, sportsbooks won’t have to limit promotional play. However, after the first year is up, sportsbooks can’t deduct promotional play beyond 20% of the prior year’s taxable winnings.

Sportsbooks paid $44,791 in taxes in December 2022, representing a 15% tax rate on winnings. The taxes support Maryland education institutions.

Maryland Mobile Sports Betting Revenue

Legalizing online sports betting proved a great move in terms of revenue for Maryland. While mobile betting brought in $478 million, the retail betting handle paled in comparison at $18.8 million. Together, both formats combined for $497.1 million, just shy of the $500 million mark.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, mobile juggernauts FanDuel and DraftKings led the pack in Maryland betting handle. BetMGM, Barstool, Caesars, PointsBet, and BetRivers rounded out the top five in December:

  • FanDuel: $236.2 million
  • DraftKings: $157.8 million
  • BetMGM: $42.3 million
  • Barstool: $16.3 million
  • Caesars: $15.5 million
  • PointsBet: $6.7 million
  • BetRivers: $3.2 million

This is an amazing start considering many more sports betting licenses are up for grabs in Maryland. The state’s first full month with online sports betting proved strong in terms of handle, and it’s likely to rise as more bettors catch on and other operators join the fray.

Retail Betting Revenue & Taxes

Retail sports betting saw $32.9 million in handle during November 2022. In December, it fell to $18.8 million. It’s likely that mobile sports betting contributed heavily to this drop while the holiday season would’ve played a role in reducing attendance at retail betting locations as well.

Here’s a look at Maryland retail betting handle and tax contributions.

  • MGM National Harbor: $6.8 million — $198,932 contribution
  • Live! Casino & Hotel: $5.8 million — $48,379 contribution
  • Horseshoe Casino: $2.6 million — $75,647 contribution
  • Ocean Downs Casino: $1.3 million — $27,508 contribution
  • Hollywood Casino: $1.1 million — $14,834 contribution
  • Bingo World: $647,922 — $21,034 contribution
  • Greenmount OTB: $135,808 — $2,715 contribution
  • Riverboat on the Potomac: $84,997

Cole Rush writes words. A lot of them. Most of those words can be found at online gambling publications such as iGaming Business, Gaming Today, Forbes Betting, Maryland Sharp, and Bonus.com. Cole also covers pop culture for The Quill To Live and Tor.com. You can find all of his work at ColeRush.com.

