January 22, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Events

Maryland Hall Launches Healing Conversations Tomorrow

Maryland Hall is excited to welcome an expert panel of nationally recognized and local practicing educators, researchers, and clinicians. Enjoy enriching conversation followed by a Q&A on the life-changing work of art therapy. Come ready to start exactly where you are!

Esteemed practitioners will help our audience harness the healing power of the creative process. From the foundation of the discipline to the ground-breaking science behind its results, learn how you can embark upon your healing journey with these skills for individual, family, and group practice. Art offers the prospect of discovery, whether you are looking for a way to relieve stress and anxiety, or eager to bolster your personal growth, mindfulness, and well-being. Karen Alexander of International Art + Mind Lab will moderate with panelists Catherine Goucher of Notre Dame of MD, Aubrey Bodt of University of MD Children’s Hospital, and Juliet King of George Washington University.

We’re excited to launch our new Maryland Hall Presents: Conversations in alignment with this years theme— Healing, and look forward to these elite panelists.

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

Future Dates:

  • January 23: Unlocking the Transformative Tools of Art Therapy
  • March 7: Discover Your Ultimate Flow State with Expressive Writing
  • May 17: Explore and Protect LGBTQIA+ Identity Through Art

Click here to buy a Single Ticket: $15 or $30 for all 3 Sessions!

