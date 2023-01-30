Man Exposes Self to Mother and Child in Pasadena

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a red-haired, bearded man driving a Mazda who exposed his genitals to a mother and child as they were walking in Pasadena.

On January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an indecent exposure in the 1300 block of Old Water Oak Point Road in Pasadena.

The victim reported that she and her daughter were walking in the Rockanna Road and Old Water Oak Point Road area when a white, late-model Mazda sedan drove up to them. The victim stated that the vehicle was being driven by a white male, 20-25 years of age, with red hair and a red beard. The victim advised that the man spoke briefly and then drove away, only to return moments later.

When the vehicle approached the second time, the driver’s pants were down, and his genitals were exposed.

The victim grabbed her daughter and ran to a nearby residence.

The suspect vehicle left the neighborhood in an unknown direction. The suspect is described as a white male, 20-25 years of age, with close-cut red hair and a red beard. Operating a white late model Mazda sedan.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 410-222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700.

