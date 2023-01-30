January 30, 2023
Annapolis, US 56 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Schools Launch #BePresent Initiative to Combat Violence, Strengthen Communities Maryland Breaks Record for Health Connection Enrollment Man Exposes Self to Mother and Child in Pasadena Pasadena Teen Arrested After Hatchet-Wielding Assault in Arnold Employee Stabbed After Confrontation With Co-Worker
Police-Fire

Man Exposes Self to Mother and Child in Pasadena

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a red-haired, bearded man driving a Mazda who exposed his genitals to a mother and child as they were walking in Pasadena.

On January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an indecent exposure in the 1300 block of Old Water Oak Point Road in Pasadena.

The victim reported that she and her daughter were walking in the Rockanna Road and Old Water Oak Point Road area when a white, late-model Mazda sedan drove up to them. The victim stated that the vehicle was being driven by a white male, 20-25 years of age, with red hair and a red beard. The victim advised that the man spoke briefly and then drove away, only to return moments later.

When the vehicle approached the second time, the driver’s pants were down, and his genitals were exposed.

The victim grabbed her daughter and ran to a nearby residence.

The suspect vehicle left the neighborhood in an unknown direction.  The suspect is described as a white male, 20-25 years of age, with close-cut red hair and a red beard. Operating a white late model Mazda sedan. 

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 410-222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700.

 

Previous Article

Pasadena Teen Arrested After Hatchet-Wielding Assault in Arnold

 Next Article

Maryland Breaks Record for Health Connection Enrollment
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu