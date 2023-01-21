January 21, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Luminis Health Recognized for Equity and Diversity

AAMC Aerial

Luminis Health is honored to be designated as a CEO Connection 2023 Mid-Market Economic Justice Champion for its dedication to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (JEDI). 

The award recognizes Mid-Market companies that are influencing change, innovation and standards for excellence, while making equal opportunity in their companies and communities a way of life not just a slogan. 

“This recognition reinforces Luminis Health’s commitment to lead as an anti-racist organization, eliminate health disparities and improve health outcomes for all people in the communities we serve,” said Tori Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health. “With our ten strategic recommendations from our Health Equity and Anti-Racism Task (HEART) Force, we are steadfast in confronting racism, addressing the impacts of systemic inequity and dismantling structural injustice.” 

The award-winning companies have been evaluated based on their results in the following areas: Board Diversity, C-Suite Diversity, Supply Chain Diversity, Workforce Diversity and Community Engagement. Based on their scores, the companies have been awarded the following levels of achievement: Economic Justice Champions, Economic Justice Advocates, Economic Justice Engaged.

“When we embrace diversity and include those left out or marginalized, we not only set an example for all to see, we give hope to those who often have none. As business leaders, we have the opportunity to impact not only the businesses we lead but also the communities in which we live and work. The 2023 Mid-Market Economic Justice Award winners set an amazing example for others,” says Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection, “and they do it because it is the RIGHT thing to do, not just because it makes good business sense.”

Luminis Health’s HEART Force, a multidisciplinary group made up of members of the board of trustees, senior leaders, medical staff, community partners and stakeholders, developed recommendations that are now embedded in the ten-year strategic plan for Luminis Health.  The HEART Force’s recommendations are structured by three major categories:

  1. Lead as an anti-racist organization, and confront racism and eradicate inequities in health care.
  2. Enhance culturally informed communications and community collaboration.
  3. Measure and integrate accountability.

“Through the work and dedication of our HEART Force, JEDI Council, Inclusion Groups and overall JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) initiatives, Luminis Health is now a majority minority organization – with more than half the workforce represented by ethnically and racially diverse team members.  In addition, 50 percent of our Luminis Health board of trustees and executive leadership are women and 42 percent are diverse,” said Tamiko Stanley, chief diversity equity and inclusion officer for Luminis Health. “While we are proud of our progress, and we do take brief pauses to appreciate the advancement of our journey, we are fully aware that there is more work to be done. We remain steadfast in our commitment to become a national model in our JEDI journey.”

The complete list of the Economic Justice winners can be found here.

