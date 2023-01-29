Looking to Bet on The Capitals? NHL Online Betting Explained!

Online betting on the National Hockey League (NHL) has become increasingly popular in recent years. With the convenience of online sportsbooks and the ability to place bets from anywhere with an internet connection, more and more hockey fans are turning to the online betting market to make their hockey-related wagers. To find some of the better online betting sites, there are several that have been reviewed by Punters Page.

One of the most popular types of online betting for the NHL is moneyline betting. This is where you simply pick a team to win the game outright. The odds for each team will be listed on the sportsbook’s website, and you can place your bet accordingly. For example, if the Boston Bruins are playing the Montreal Canadiens, and the Bruins are listed at -150 and the Canadiens are listed at +120, that means that if you bet $150 on the Bruins and they win, you will win $100 (plus your original $150 bet). If you bet $100 on the Canadiens and they win, you will win $120 (plus your original $100 bet). Unfortunately, online betting for our local Maryland Black Bears is not available–yet!

Another popular type of online betting for the NHL is point spread betting. This is where a handicap is applied to the game, and you bet on whether one team will win by more than the handicap or the other team will win or lose by less than the handicap. For example, if the handicap for the Bruins vs Canadiens game is 1.5, and you bet on the Bruins, they would need to win by 2 or more goals for you to win your bet. If you bet on the Canadiens, they would need to lose by 1 or fewer goals, or win the game outright, for you to win your bet.

You can also bet on the total number of goals scored in the game, also known as over/under betting. The sportsbook will set a total number of goals, and you can bet on whether the total number of goals scored will be over or under that number.

Online betting for the NHL also includes prop bets, where you can bet on specific events or milestones within a game, such as which team will score first, which player will score the most goals, and so on.

In summary, online betting for the NHL offers a variety of options for fans to place their bets, from moneyline to point spread, over/under and prop bets. It’s a convenient way to add excitement and engagement to watching hockey games. However, it’s important always to gamble responsibly and within your means.

