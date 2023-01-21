Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Curiosity Lab (Acton Academy)

Roman Hardgrave has three kids and an idea. Last fall, his organization, Maryland Curiosity Lab, hosted the Acton Children’s Business Fair in Arnold. Think of it like a Shark Tank for the under-12 crowd.

Children learn best when they are engaged and curious. That led to adventures for the days when school was not in session. You know, activities where the kids have no idea how much they are learning because they are having so much fun!

And seeing how engaged kids can be in their own education has led him to found a new school called Acton Academy, which is slated to open in the fall of 2023. The concept is simple–don’t stuff information down the throats of kids and expect them to learn. Instead, ignite that spark that creates the desire to learn.

Today, we sat at a busy Mother’s Peninsula Grille to chat. My takeaway…where was Roman when my kids were young?

Have a listen!

