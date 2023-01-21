January 21, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Curiosity Lab (Acton Academy)

Roman Hardgrave has three kids and an idea. Last fall, his organization, Maryland Curiosity Lab, hosted the Acton Children’s Business Fair in Arnold. Think of it like a Shark Tank for the under-12 crowd.

Children learn best when they are engaged and curious. That led to adventures for the days when school was not in session. You know, activities where the kids have no idea how much they are learning because they are having so much fun!

And seeing how engaged kids can be in their own education has led him to found a new school called Acton Academy, which is slated to open in the fall of 2023. The concept is simple–don’t stuff information down the throats of kids and expect them to learn. Instead, ignite that spark that creates the desire to learn.

Today, we sat at a busy Mother’s Peninsula Grille to chat. My takeaway…where was Roman when my kids were young?

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

