Local Business Spotlight: Groom My Style

I keep saying that West Annapolis is getting ready to pop and will become the “Georgetown” of Annapolis in a few years. And one of the reasons is Derek “Buck” Williams who owns Groom My Style.

Mass-market hair salons are on every corner, but if you are looking for a men’s salon, you need to go to Giddings Avenue. Groom My Style is certainly not a mass-market salon–Buck is usually booked weeks in advance. And it is so m much more than a barbershop. Obviously, they offer a fantastic cut, but also include massage, manicures, pedicures, and styling advice. Salons were once the realm of women, but not so much anymore. While women are welcome, the majority of Buck’s clients are male.

He got his start cutting hair illegaly in Norfolk, and cut his chops in LA. cutting hair for the likes of Wayne Brady, Cheech Marin, and Alfonso Ribiero. And now, in a small storefront in West Annapolis!

Have a listen!

