January 7, 2023
Annapolis, US 48 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Launching New Permitting Website Next Week Local Business Spotlight: Groom My Style Chesapeake Conservancy Names Tony Spencer and Ed Hatcher to Board Your Guide To Getting Rich With Cryptocurrency Trading A Beginner’s Guide To Understanding Cryptocurrency? Points To Note
Events

Local Business Spotlight: Groom My Style

I keep saying that West Annapolis is getting ready to pop and will become the “Georgetown” of Annapolis in a few years. And one of the reasons is Derek “Buck” Williams who owns Groom My Style.

Mass-market hair salons are on every corner, but if you are looking for a men’s salon, you need to go to Giddings Avenue. Groom My Style is certainly not a mass-market salon–Buck is usually booked weeks in advance. And it is so m much more than a barbershop. Obviously, they offer a fantastic cut, but also include massage, manicures, pedicures, and styling advice. Salons were once the realm of women, but not so much anymore. While women are welcome, the majority of Buck’s clients are male.

He got his start cutting hair illegaly in Norfolk, and cut his chops in LA. cutting hair for the likes of Wayne Brady, Cheech Marin, and Alfonso Ribiero. And now, in a small storefront in West Annapolis!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Previous Article

Chesapeake Conservancy Names Tony Spencer and Ed Hatcher to Board

 Next Article

Annapolis Launching New Permitting Website Next Week
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu