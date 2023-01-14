Local Business Spotlight: Frances Marketing Group

Judy Buddensick started the Frances Marketing Group about six years ago and never looked back.

Frances Marketing Group (a nod to her mother) was founded in 2017 to offer small to medium-sized businesses hands-on help with their outbound and inbound digital marketing, websites, social media, SEO, and even traditional print and broadcast.

While seemingly a jack-of-all-trades, Judy is able to recognize a good fit and a bad one and will direct a client to a better solution if it makes sense.

Today, we discuss the bells and whistles of Frances Marketing Group and how she works, and how continues to deliver for her clients day after day!

