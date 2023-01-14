January 14, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Events

Local Business Spotlight: Frances Marketing Group

Judy Buddensick started the Frances Marketing Group about six years ago and never looked back.

Frances Marketing Group (a nod to her mother) was founded in 2017 to offer small to medium-sized businesses hands-on help with their outbound and inbound digital marketing, websites, social media, SEO, and even traditional print and broadcast. 

While seemingly a jack-of-all-trades, Judy is able to recognize a good fit and a bad one and will direct a client to a better solution if it makes sense.

Today, we discuss the bells and whistles of Frances Marketing Group and how she works, and how continues to deliver for her clients day after day!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

