Local Business Spotlight: Crosby Marketing Communications

While many companies celebrate a decade in business, few can thump their chests after fifty years quite like Crosby Marketing Communications in West Annapolis.

Founded in 1973 by Ralph Crosby in a basement with Barbara Butt, today’s agency is stronger than ever and led by Ralph’s son Raymond. The basement has been replaced by a headquarters in Annapolis and another office in Bethesda, and the roster of clients has shifted from local travel and tourism to government and healthcare!

But Crosby never lost sight of its roots in Annapolis and, time and time again, supports the community. From the compassion of an employee with a sick child to incredible donations to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, to being named the Corporate Philanthropist of the Year by the Community Foundation.

There’s so much more.

Have a listen!

