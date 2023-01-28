January 28, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Events

Local Business Spotlight: Crosby Marketing Communications

While many companies celebrate a decade in business, few can thump their chests after fifty years quite like Crosby Marketing Communications in West Annapolis.

Founded in 1973 by Ralph Crosby in a basement with Barbara Butt, today’s agency is stronger than ever and led by Ralph’s son Raymond. The basement has been replaced by a headquarters in Annapolis and another office in Bethesda, and the roster of clients has shifted from local travel and tourism to government and healthcare!

But Crosby never lost sight of its roots in Annapolis and, time and time again, supports the community. From the compassion of an employee with a sick child to incredible donations to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, to being named the Corporate Philanthropist of the Year by the Community Foundation. 

There’s so much more.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Libraries to Celebrate Black History Month

Public Workshops: AACPS and Blueprint for Maryland’s Future
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Please Subscribe

submitevent

submitevent

