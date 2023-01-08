January 8, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Business

Live! Casino & Hotel to Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland celebrates the YEAR OF THE RABBIT with traditional festivities honoring Asian culture. The Rabbit is the fourth animal in the Chinese Zodiac and is a symbol of kindness, courage and strength. 

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, January 14 at 5:00 pm with “Cai Qing”, featuring an Eye-Dotting ceremony followed by the “picking of the greens” by the “Lion” to bless the New Year and bring prosperity. Following the ceremony, Live! Executives will lead the Lion Dancers in a parade across the casino floor, stopping at locations throughout the property to bring good luck to guests.

Inside The HALL at Live!, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland will host a spectacular Lunar New Year Festival from 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm for invited Live! Rewards® members. From a chef-curated family-style feast to a Lunar New Year drawing at which 20 winners will be drawn to win a share of $15,000 in Cash or Free Play, and Year of the Rabbit Gold Statues, the evening will be filled with traditional performances, crafts, and entertainment including:

  • Couplets written by Master Calligrapher
  • Traditional Name Painting 
  • Face Changing Performance
  • Korean Fan Dance
  • Chinese singing performance

Alongside the holiday, Live Casino & Hotel’s authentic Asian cuisine establishment, Luk Fu, is serving a limited-time special menu with customary dishes including Braised Whole Abalone with Chinese Broccoli and Special Herb Steamed Lobster with Gold and Silver Garlic over Noodles available for the month of January. For more information, visit maryland.livecasinohotel.com/dine-and-drink/luk-fu.

