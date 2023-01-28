Libraries to Celebrate Black History Month

The Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs in honor of Black History Month. Programs are for all ages unless noted.
Broadneck
Make Tuesday family movie night with this series of motion pictures inspired by pivotal figures in Black History. A post-screening discussion will follow each screening. Films are rated PG-13. All screenings will occur at 2 pm.
- 42: The Jackie Robinson Story – Tuesday, February 7
- SELMA – Tuesday, February 14
- Respect – Tuesday, February 21
- Just Mercy – Tuesday, February 28
Brooklyn Park
Christylez Concert | Wednesday, February 8 at 1 pm
Join us for a progressive hip-hop concert with Grammy-nominated performer Christylez Bacon!
Crofton
Soul Line Dancing | Monday, February 6 at 5 pm
Learn new moves and grooves from Jessie’s Soul Line Dancers to warm yourself up this winter! Registration required. For adults
Black History Live with the Culture Queen
Wednesday, February 15 at 10 am
Through interactive music, movement and storytelling your royal children will discover a renewed sense of confidence and learn how to celebrate the kings and queens of African American History. For preschoolers
Tuesday, February 21 at 7 pm
Tune your ears as Crofton Middle and High School Jazz Bands present a chronological survey of jazz music by African American composers and musicians.
Deale
Black History Month Crafternoon
- Thursday, February 2 at 4 pm
- Thursday, February 23 at 6:30 pm
Create an art piece inspired by a famous African American artist. For teens and adults
Discoveries: The Library at the Mall
Past, Present & Future of Black Watermen & Women of the Chesapeake
Saturday, February 4 at 2 pm
Fresh from the Bay, an African-American panel of maritime experts share their stories, experiences and how they are moving forward to intentionally engage with the community. For teens and adults
African Dance through the Decades
Saturday February 18 at 2 pm
Enjoy dancing through the decades to experience African history through movement and stories.
How Did Landscape Affect Harriet Tubman?
Saturday, February 25 at 2 pm
In partnership with the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park, learn about Tubman’s remarkable story and how her natural surroundings shaped her character and legacy.
Eastport-Annapolis Neck
Saturday, February 25 at 10:30 am
The Bright Start Touring Theatre performs this biographical tale about the life of the first Black baseball player to cross the color lines in the Major Leagues.
Maryland City at Russett
Who Were the Buffalo Soldiers?
Thursday, February 2 at 6 pm
Join Trooper Samuel Pitts and other members of the Chaplain (Captain) H.V. Plummer Chapter for an interactive presentation displaying highlights of the history of the Buffalo Soldiers.
Mountain Road
Movie Screening: Respect (PG-13)
- Saturday, February 4 at 1 pm
- Wednesday, February 8 at 10 am
- Wednesday, February 15 at 6 pm
Take a glimpse into the life of the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin and enjoy some refreshments during the screenings of this biographical film. Registration required.
Odenton
Black History Month Wikipedia Edit-a-thon
Saturday, February 4 at 11 am
Help improve Wikipedia by editing and creating articles related to Black History Month to ensure the sharing of complete and accurate histories with the world. Registration required. For teens and adults
Monday, February 27 at 6 pm
Discover and discuss the impact, influencers, origins and evolution of popular music forms that originated in the African American community. For teens and adults
Severna Park
Thursday, February 2 at 6:30 pm
Enjoy a screening of this horror film by Get Out Director Jordan Peele. For adults