Inaugural Annapolis Running Festival Scheduled For March

Corrigan Sports Enterprises has announced that they have reached an agreement with the City of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County to host the Inaugural Annapolis Running Festival to be held on March 11, 2023. “CSE is thrilled to bring our endurance event formula to Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Past attempts have proven that Maryland’s capital city can be a great host for a long-distance running event. This is a brand new event, and we intend to create a stable and quality race that everyone involved can be proud of and count on for years to come,” stated Lee Corrigan, President of Corrigan Sports Enterprises.

The start and finish will be at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The event will consist of three distances – a half-marathon, a 10K and a 5K. The 5K and 10K courses will be within the half-marathon route to limit the number of street closures and staffing by Annapolis Police, DOD Police, and Anne Arundel County Police. The half-marathon course will feature downtown Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and will be released soon.

CSE will be working with a number of local charities in Annapolis and the Anne Arundel County area to raise funds through the event. The featured charity will be the Annapolis Police Foundation, whose mission is to support Annapolis police officers in need and support police outreach in the community. CSE will create the “Charity Chaser” which will feature an Annapolis police officer running in the event. The Annapolis Running Festival will make a donation for every runner that the “Charity Chaser” passes along the course. “On behalf of the Annapolis Police Foundation, we are excited to be involved with the event and look forward to having the “charity chaser” promotion raise some funds for the foundation and shine a light on the good works that our officers and foundation do in the community,” said Annapolis Police Foundation Chairman Brian Finan.

Corrigan Sports and its staff of 15 full-time sports marketing and event managers have been producing events for 22 years. In addition to working on a number of events in Annapolis, CSE owns and operates well-known Maryland endurance events such as the Bay Bridge Run, the Baltimore Running Festival, and the Frederick Running Festival.

For more information on the Annapolis Running Festival please visit www.annapolisrunfest.com

