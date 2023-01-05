January 4, 2023
Annapolis, US 61 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Ice Rink Opening at Annapolis Town Center on Friday Top 2 LinkedIn Automation Tools for Lead Generation In The Vane of 2023 Subscription Packages Now Available 21% of Maryland Homes Have Dangerous Levels of Radon Rotary Club of Annapolis Awards Grants from Crab Feast Proceeds
Business

Ice Rink Opening at Annapolis Town Center on Friday

Experience Annapolis Town Center’s ‘coolest’ destination! A real ice rink has just been completed and will be open from January 6 through February 22. Bring your own skates or rent a pair! 

Admission is first come, first serve, and no reservations are necessary! 

For every ice rink admission, Tuscan Prime will gift you an $11 bounce-back card to use at their restaurant!

DETAILS

Hours

Monday – Friday: 12 pm – 8 pm

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am – 8 pm

Costs

Admission – $11 per person

ATC Resident Admission – $7 per person

Group of 8+  – $7 per person

Skate Rental – $4 per person

Hours of operation are dependent on weather and the condition of the ice. All closures or delays will be shared on their Instagram – @annapolistowncenter

Previous Article

Top 2 LinkedIn Automation Tools for Lead Generation
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu