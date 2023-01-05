Ice Rink Opening at Annapolis Town Center on Friday

Experience Annapolis Town Center’s ‘coolest’ destination! A real ice rink has just been completed and will be open from January 6 through February 22. Bring your own skates or rent a pair!

Admission is first come, first serve, and no reservations are necessary!

For every ice rink admission, Tuscan Prime will gift you an $11 bounce-back card to use at their restaurant!

DETAILS

Hours

Monday – Friday: 12 pm – 8 pm

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am – 8 pm

Costs

Admission – $11 per person

ATC Resident Admission – $7 per person

Group of 8+ – $7 per person

Skate Rental – $4 per person

Hours of operation are dependent on weather and the condition of the ice. All closures or delays will be shared on their Instagram – @annapolistowncenter

