Ice Rink Opening at Annapolis Town Center on Friday

Experience Annapolis Town Center’s ‘coolest’ destination! A real ice rink has just been completed and will be open from January 6 through February 22. Bring your own skates or rent a pair!
Admission is first come, first serve, and no reservations are necessary!
For every ice rink admission, Tuscan Prime will gift you an $11 bounce-back card to use at their restaurant!
DETAILS
Hours
Monday – Friday: 12 pm – 8 pm
Saturday & Sunday: 10 am – 8 pm
Costs
Admission – $11 per person
ATC Resident Admission – $7 per person
Group of 8+ – $7 per person
Skate Rental – $4 per person
Hours of operation are dependent on weather and the condition of the ice. All closures or delays will be shared on their Instagram – @annapolistowncenter