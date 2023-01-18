How to Make Your Acting Look More Realistic and Ace It?

One of the most vital things every new actor wants is to act realistically. It should not look like acting but a slice of your life. Most of the actors feel frustrated because they cannot do so. They want to say their lines without feeling rehearsed or fake. It is a challenging task, but you can do it if you practice. Many people want a promising career in acting because of prestige and potentially high earnings. You must work hard to excel. It will help if you give a lot of effort so that your acting looks realistic, making you a potentially better actor and helping you make more money.

Stop pretending.

One of the biggest things you must understand when you are acting is that you must stop pretending. Suppose you get into pretending mode, then your speech and movements will look unnatural, and you will look hyper-conscious and stiff, destroying your image as a performer. Instead, your job is to find the truthfulness at that moment and be a kid trying to tell a fabulous story without getting caught. Just like a kid tells a story without becoming self-conscious, you should similarly mentor your acting skills. Self-consciousness comes to adults and not kids, so you have to become a kid who does not overthink but will say the lines naturally.

Don’t worry about how you look.

Another one of the most important things a new actor should focus on is not focusing on their face while they are rehearsing their lines. It would help if you thought it to be a regular interaction that you have daily while speaking naturally to another person. When you talk to another person in your daily life, you do not think about your facial expression, so you have to do the same thing here. You must be present and instinctively tell your dialogue without thinking about your facial expressions or another person’s expressions.

Acting is more about reacting.

It is easy to get caught up on what you should do, what will be and how you look, how to say your following line, and what people are thinking while they are looking at you, but this is only 50% part of acting. Acting is more about reacting. Your line always has to be a response to something that has already happened in the world of the character. To become a proficient actor, you must stop acting and focus on listening instead.

In real life, people are conditioned to hide feelings, but when the camera is on, you have to do precisely the opposite by showing how you are feeling. You should focus on your screen partner and what they are saying and how that would make your character feel and then show that feeling. You may learn more via The Actor’s Group Orlando.

You need to know your lines, but you should not lock them inside your mind; instead, you should go with the flow while giving out your dialogues. These things will make you look more realistic on screen.

