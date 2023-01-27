Super Bowl 57 is fast approaching and it’s the perfect time to learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in Maryland. It’s the first season with legal online betting in the state for the pinnacle betting event of the year.

This weekend, the conference championships will be played. The Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 29, at 3 p.m. This matchup will be followed by a heavyweight battle in the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

By the end of the evening, the two teams facing off in Super Bowl 57 will be decided.

If you’re wondering how to bet on Super Bowl 57 in Maryland, you’re in luck. No matter which teams end up competing for the trophy, you’ll be able to bet on the Big Game in the state. Below, you’ll find key information and types of bets you can place on the Super Bowl in Maryland.

How to Bet on Super Bowl 2023 in Maryland

The first step toward betting on the Super Bowl in Maryland is signing up for a sportsbook. Here’s a quick-start guide.

Select your preferred Maryland sportsbook(s) and download the app for Android or iOS. Sign up for an account (provide the requested personal details). During this process, you may be allowed to opt in for a bonus. Make your first deposit, keeping in mind you may get a bonus from it. We recommend using PayPal as it’s a secure and trustworthy payment provider. Find the bet you’d like to make. Most sportsbooks will have a Super Bowl 57 section where you can find popular wagers on the big game. Add your desired bet to your bet slip, type the amount you want to bet, then place the wager.

From there, all you need to do is watch the game and hope your bet hits!

Best Sportsbooks For Super Bowl Betting In Maryland

Maryland already has more than 10 online sportsbooks. The state allows for up to 60 licenses. That means we’re only in the beginning stages of Maryland sports betting growth.

Even in this early phase, there are a few standout operators ready to take your Super Bowl 57 bets.

DraftKings

One of the biggest names in sports betting, DraftKings has a big presence in Maryland already. As far as Maryland Super Bowl betting goes, DraftKings will have one of the largest selections of markets and bets of any sportsbook.

On top of the wide variety of bets available, you can get in on a 20% initial deposit match up to $1,000 when you sign up for DraftKings MD.

BetMGM

BetMGM Maryland has a welcome bonus that gives you first bet insurance up to $1,000. If you have yet to sign up, you can use that bonus and apply it to a Maryland Super Bowl bet.

BetMGM has a huge spread of markets available to Maryland bettors, and there’ll be plenty to bet on when the game draws closer.

FanDuel

FanDuel’s sign-up offer is a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. The platform launched in Maryland on November 23 and it already has a strong foothold alongside rival DraftKings.

FanDuel has one of the best user interfaces in the business, and its Maryland sportsbook is no exception. Look to FanDuel if you need a solid sportsbook where you can place your Super Bowl Bets.

Popular Types of Super Bowl Bets

Unless you’re a Maryland expat, we’re going to assume you’re not a diehard fan of any of the teams in contention for the Super Bowl. While you will be able to bet on the moneyline and point spread, maybe you’re on the hunt for bets that don’t always relate directly to the winning or losing team.

Super Bowl Totals Bets

Will the teams go at it, trading points from one drive to the next? Or will the pressure of playing at such a high level stifle the scoring potential on the field?

These are important questions if you’re betting on the total, whether you’re going with the Over or the Under.

The line isn’t yet set for the Super Bowl, and it won’t be until sportsbooks know which teams are playing in the match. But soon after this Sunday’s games end, we’ll have totals lines for Super Bowl 57 and you can start betting in Maryland.

Super Bowl MVP

The Super Bowl MVP is always on the winning team, so this will require some thinking about who will come out on top. You can already bet on who the Super Bowl MVP will be, and the odds are pretty favorable because two teams will be eliminated, nullifying bets on players from those teams.

Whether you want to take a risk and bet on the MVP now (I’m going Joe Burrow, for what it’s worth) or wait until the Conference Championships are decided, you can place bets on the Super Bowl MVP in Maryland.

Coin Toss Result

Maybe you don’t care about the outcome of the game. Maybe you’re just there for the buffalo chicken dip and commercials. If so, this is the bet for you. You can bet on the result of the coin toss: heads or tails. Take it from me: last year, this was one of the most highly anticipated bets at the Super Bowl party I attended. It takes no skill. No knowledge of football. Just a 50/50 pick and a dream.

What will it be, Maryland Super Bowl bettors? Heads or tails?

Happy betting, and play responsibly.

