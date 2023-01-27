January 26, 2023
Annapolis, US 37 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
How Do Plugins Work? 10 Things to Remember Pasadena Rabies Alert 2023 Mo Gaba Positivity and Perseverance Award Winners Announced A Guide to Finding the Best Casino Payment Options for a Secure & Seamless Gaming Experience St John’s College Announces Spring Formal Lecture Series
Local News

How Do Plugins Work? 10 Things to Remember

The growing prevalence of digitization and technological advancement has fueled the demand for specialized tools. Even plugins are tools that allow users to access some added features and functionalities. Moreover, there is virtually no limit to the number of things you can do with plugins. 

The WordPress.org repository is home to over 50,000 plugins designed to serve their unique purposes. But what are these plugins, and how exactly do they work? Let’s find out!

What are Plugins, And How Do They Work?

Plugins are designed to extend and add functionality to an existing website. For instance, you will need a plugin to accept donations or sell products through your website. Many different plugins are available, including security, backup, SEO, forms, and so on.  

Almost every website hosted on content management systems like WordPress needs plugins to enhance the overall usability of the platform. They also help deliver better aesthetics and user experiences to help you drive conversions. But that is not all you need to know about plugins, as there are many other things you need to be mindful of.   

10 Important Things To Remember About Plugins

Simply understanding plugins is not enough, as there are some essential things you need to know. This will help you find the right plugin for your website and deliver better results. So let’s check them out. 

1. Update Your Plugins Regularly

Updating your plugins regularly is not an option in this fast-evolving digitized business environment. You need to update your plugins to access new functionalities, keep up with the evolving core or your host, and more. Besides that, updating your plugins is also important for ensuring better security of your website.   

2. Make Sure The Plugin Serves a Specific Purpose

Every plugin serves a specific purpose, be it security or just some cool features. But no matter what your plugin does, you must ensure they serve a specific purpose. Having unnecessary plugins can break your website’s security and even slow down its speed.   

3. Fewer Plugins Can Be More 

Plugins are excellent resources, but that does not mean you should fill your website with more plugins than you need. This can result in an unexpected issue that can hamper the performance of your website. 

4. Delete The Plugin If Not In Use

Many people have the habit of keeping older plugins that they no longer use. But this is not something experts would recommend since inactive plugins can pose severe security threats to your website. 

5. Always Use Trusted Plugins

There is a sea of plugins available in the market, but that does not mean you should use any random plugin you find on the internet. You must only install plugins from the WordPress repository to ensure there is no security breach or detrimental effect on your website.         

6. Never Overlap Plugin

As mentioned earlier, every plugin serves a specific purpose. Hence it makes no sense to overlap a plugin since it does more bad than good. This will only take up more space and further impact your website’s performance. It will also increase the chances of encountering security breaches. 

7. Feel Free To Code Minor Plugin Functions

If you have a plugin for a minor function, it would be better to code it instead. The code will certainly function better than a standalone plugin which comes with certain baggage with it. You should instead save that bandwidth for supporting more important functionalities on the website.     

8. Ask Trustworthy People About The Right Plugin

One of the best things about your website on WordPress is access to a huge community. You must use this to your advantage and seek recommendations about the right plugin. Someone or the other from this community will certainly come to help you get the right plugin for your website.   

9. Never Undermine The Significance of Important Plugins

Of course, your website will need many plugins to support all the features and functionalities. But some important plugins are considered a must-have for your website. This includes important plugins like the security plugin, backup plugin, SEO plugin, and more.     

10. Don’t Hesitate To Pay For Plugins

The internet has thousands of free plugins that you can use for many different purposes. But using these free plugins might not always be a great idea since they will never come on par with paid plugins. Instead, you must consider paying for certain important plugins as long as they serve their worth. You can even consider using  Coingate’s WooCommerce plugin to accept cryptocurrencies in your e-Commerce business.     

Bottom Line 

As you can understand by now, plugins are important when running a performant and functional website. But this also means you need to choose the right plugin based on the requirements of your website. So use this information to your advantage and make the most of your plugins. 

Previous Article

Pasadena Rabies Alert
Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

You might be interested in …

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu