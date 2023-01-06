January 5, 2023
Annapolis, US 49 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Hit and Run: Man Struck By Vehicle in Eastport on Friday Night How To Master Cryptocurrency Trading? Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide National Tour Company to Begin Ghost Tours in Annapolis Former Annapolis High Teacher Sentenced to Six Years for Sexual Abuse Annapolis Film Society Wants You To Save These Dates
Local News

Hit and Run: Man Struck By Vehicle in Eastport on Friday Night

EDIT: Police have a suspect vehicle:

EDIT: A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up by the victim, Sammy Keller’s son.

A man was severely injured after being struck by a vehicle on Friday evening in the Eastport section of Annapolis.

Around 9:30 pm, a male was walking near the intersection of Chesapeake Avenue and State Street in Eastport when he was struck by a vehicle.

According to a neighborhood Facebook post, the vehicle that hit the man did not stop at the scene and is described as a light colored SUV or truck, likely a Ford. The injuries were considered life-threatening and a Maryland State Police Medevac helicopter transported him to a regional trauma center.

Eye On Annapolis has contacted the Annapolis Police Department for more information on this but has not received any response.

This story will be updated.

Previous Article

How To Master Cryptocurrency Trading? Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu