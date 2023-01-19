Growing Older – Growing smarter. How to Manage Schooling in Adulthood

School is an unforgettable experience in life. While youngsters count the days till the holidays and adulthood, older adults are considering the idea of getting back to studying. The reasons may vary – a chance for promotion, a change of career path, getting higher rates on the job market, and making better money; some may aim for a second bachelor’s degree, while others will just work for a school diploma.

Regardless of the reasons, this decision is truly impressive, as the first step is always the most difficult. A decade ago, seeing an adult in a group of adolescents could seem a bit weird, yet now it is just commonplace.

The idea of getting back to school may seem exciting and refreshing; however, it can also be quite intimidating, as there are a few obstacles that may seem unbearable. Typically, the off-putting reasons are:

Generation gap,

Time management,

Financial affordability.

These are the common causes for a person to postpone a life-changing decision; however, it just looks unsurmountable, and the reality is much more appealing when properly planned and organized.

1. Generation gap

The age difference is the first reason for not returning to an educational institution; the fear of being taken ‘too old’ and ‘worthless’ controls logical thinking. However, as the experience shows, such cooperation becomes beneficial for everyone:

The youngsters get their portion of wisdom from people who have already seen life and learn to be more considerate and patient;

The older adults, alternatively, learn to be more laid-back and carefree (at least recall such a feeling).

The mix between the age groups also sets the base for cultural exchange, helping everyone to be more understanding with other generations.

2. Time management

This is definitely the most challenging part. Oftentimes people who decide to get back to studying have already settled with life, and have families and responsibilities. It is always difficult to manage between various spheres of your busy life, not to mention one more time-devouring (yet beneficial) routine.

When embarking on such a long journey, you need an advanced level of organizational skills; if you still don’t have them – a crash course is waiting.

How to manage life space while studying, working, and supporting the family?

Don’t be alone

Family support is crucial. Talk to them and explain that your portion of attention will be limited. Moreover, it’s time for their support as well. You can ask your partner to take on more household chores; ask the kids to be more patient with your absence; explain to your friends that the time for social gatherings will be too limited, and let your parents know, that you can’t always be available. Basically, define your closest circle of communication and make sure they understand your situation.

Work schedule

We are all blessed now with the possibility to work from home and with ‘flexible’ hours, as it gives leeway for maneuvers with time. If you work typical office hours, it will also be helpful to talk to the employer and discuss the current situation, asking for additional flexibility in the schedule. As a rule, employers appreciate the workers’ desire for growth.

Assignments

The home assignment will steal a big part of your free time. There will be the ones directly related to your professional sphere and just non-specific written tasks that will consume your precious time. That’s the moment when a white lie will not hurt anyone – instead of racking your brain for the things you don’t really need, buy essay for cheap from a professional service and move on to more important tasks.

Type of studying

The pandemic times seemed terrifying, yet they brought us plenty of online opportunities. Many schools, colleges, and universities have online programs, tests, and exams, letting study even at night at a comfortable pace. If the course consists of real-time meetings, you will not waste time commuting, which is extremely beneficial when you are on a tight schedule.

3. Financial affordability

Education is expensive, and the costs are constantly rising. It is one of the biggest issues for adult learners. They already have financial duties and responsibilities, let alone the cost of education. Typically, parents collect money for their kids’ college, have mortgages to pay, and other credits; thus, ‘wasting’ a substantial part of a family budget to get a degree doesn’t seem appropriate. Yet, no matter how hard it is, getting a degree, in the long run, will yield more financial benefits.

When deciding on an educational institution, it’s worth checking all available options; luckily, there’s no shortage nowadays. Online or mixed courses are typically more affordable, and there can be discounts for evening classes. Just search more and don’t side with the most popular option because part of your budget will be paid for the name.

Adult learning is common nowadays, and it’s truly inspiring as long as people yearn for development and want to grow and reach new heights. While it may seem challenging at the beginning, it will start a new page of your life, and make a big part of your wisdom and experience.

